Global structural adhesive market size to grow at 6.4% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global structural adhesive market size is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR in the next six years, amassing a revenue of USD 13,849 million by the year-end of 2028.





On further analysis, the document categorizes the market in terms of product type and application to ascertain the verticals optimizing the revenue scope through 2028. It enlists the regions contributing to enhancing the reach of the market by unveiling the profitable opportunities.

The competitive scope of business sphere is studied in the report with the help of basic profiles of prominent companies and the strategies adopted by them such as mergers & acquisitions, new product innovations, etc.

The expansion of the industry can be attributed to factors such as the burgeoning construction sector which uses new materials that require impactful adhesion, as well as the use of the product in multiple applications such as ceramic tile fixing, drywall lamination, carpet flooring, and so on due to their cost-effectiveness and visual appeal.

For those unaware, structural adhesives solidify on the material and have the capacity to hold two similar or dissimilar surfaces together all through the structure’s lifetime. These adhesives can withstand temperature fluctuations, shock, vibrations, and numerous other possibly catastrophic agents while remaining adherent, thus effectively holding the bonded surfaces.

Despite this positive aspect, worldwide structural adhesive industry is estimated to face obstacles during the study period like stringent regulations given the increasing public awareness about the ill effects of chemicals used in the manufacturing of such products.

Segmental Overview:

Based on product type, the market is segmented into structural epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, PVA adhesives, acrylic adhesives, and others.

In terms of application spectrum, the business sphere is divided into wind power, automotive & transportation, industrial, and building & construction. Herein, the automotive segment is reckoned to generate significant revenues for the market over the forecast period, as the product offers required performance in automotive. Notably, these adhesives are ideal for complex engineered designs, have electrical conductivity, and can accommodate thermal expansion.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned analysts study the business environment across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America for a detailed assessment of the market size. Apparently, Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as lucrative growth avenue for stakeholders in the coming years, owing to booming sales of consumer electronics, wherein, structural adhesives are used for conductive films, electronic assemblies, and others.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent companies amplifying the competitive reach of global structural adhesive industry involve names like ThreeBond International Inc., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, The 3M Company, Bostik SA, Structural Adhesives Ltd., Covestro AG, Sika AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Power Adhesives Ltd., Dymax Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, Master Bond Inc., Jowat Corporation, and Mapei S.p.A. among others.

