Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2022-2027: Bioplastics and Biopolymers - The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability

Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach US$141.9 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR to reach US$108.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.1% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2.9% Share in 2020

In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for Renewable Chemicals

Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 86 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead

Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals

Regional Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts

Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry

Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol

Favorable Policies to Augment Demand in Europe

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Coatings: An Emerging Market

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes

Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability

Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space

Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

