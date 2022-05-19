Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2022-2027: Bioplastics and Biopolymers - The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach US$141.9 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR to reach US$108.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.1% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2.9% Share in 2020
In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability
- Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions
- Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for Renewable Chemicals
- Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 86 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction
- Applications of Renewable Chemicals
- Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications
- Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals
- Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
- Types of Manufacturing Processes
- Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
- Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead
- Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals
- Regional Market Analysis
- Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Challenges
- Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver
- Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
- Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts
- Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic
- Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth
- Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals
- Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
- Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass
- Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
- Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks
- Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin
- Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs
- Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
- Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
- Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry
- Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol
- Favorable Policies to Augment Demand in Europe
- Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
- Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
- Coatings: An Emerging Market
- Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
- Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel
- Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market
- Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals
- Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
- Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes
- Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass
- Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
- Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects
- Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability
- Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space
- Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers
- Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals
- Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
- Market Barriers
- Cost Competition from Traditional Sources
- Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth
- Carbon Capture
- Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects
- High Costs of Commercialization
- END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
- Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption
- Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
- Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption
- Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up
- Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
- Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
- Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
- Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
