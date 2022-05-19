New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sarcopenia Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279505/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global economy and significantly impacted the functioning of general hospital care for non-COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the globe.



An article titled “Skeletal Muscle Mass, Sarcopenia and Rehabilitation Outcomes in Post-Acute COVID-19 Patients” in the journal of Clinical Medicine in November 2021 discussed the e impact of the existence of sarcopenia upon admission to a post-acute COVID-19 patient rehabilitation unit on body composition and functional and respiratory capacity at discharge. The article inferred that around 58% of the COVID-19 patients in rehabilitation centers were found to have sarcopenia. Various factors contributing to the onset of the disease include malnutrition, increased protein and energy requirements, weight loss, prolonged immobilization, low-calorie and low-protein diet, low vitamin D level, inflammatory state, BMI and age. Though the sample size of the study is small and further trials are required, early diagnosis of sarcopenia could help in the management of the disease in the COVID-19 affected patients. Thus, owing to the abovementioned factors, the COVID-19 has impacted the sarcopenia treatment market by various conditions. Hence, the studied market has depicted a slow growth over the time.



The market is expected to grow due to the rising of the geriatric population, as with growing age the chance of muscle weakness gets increased. The risk of disability is 1.5 to 4.6 times higher in older adults with sarcopenia than older adults without sarcopenia.



In accordance with the data from World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over age 65 (16%), up from 1 in 11 in 2019 (9%) and by 2050, 1 in 4 persons living in Europe and Northern America could be aged 65 or over. In 2018, the persons aged 65 or above outnumbered children under five years of age globally. Therefore the number of persons aged 80 years or over is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. Hence with the growing aging population and increasing interest in preventive healthcare results in rising adoption of supplements is a major factor in boosting the demand for sarcopenia treatment.



Key Market Trends



Protein Supplement is Anticipated to Show Considerable Growth During the Forecast Period



Protein is a critical macronutrient for the maintenance of normal bodily functions. Required daily protein intake varies by age, sex, and degree of daily activity, but is critical to maintain muscle mass and strength throughout an individual’s lifespan. Therefore, increasing intake of protein in the diet will help in preventing loss of muscle mass, thus driving the market.



The launch of protein supplements which help in treating sarcopenia will boost the market. For instance, in March 2019, Element Nutrition, Inc. launched Rejuvenate, a patented muscle health and repair supplement which is a blend of essential amino acids, targets middle aged individuals who may be dealing with age-related muscle and strength loss, known as sarcopenia.



The growing research and development activities are helping in identifying the protein dosage required to fulfill the protein deficiency in the body and treating sarcopenia will drive the segmental growth.



The study “Protein Source and Muscle Health in Older Adults: A Literature Review” published in February 2021, stated that higher dietary protein of up to 1.2 g/kg bodyweight/day might help in preventing sarcopenia and maintain musculoskeletal health in older individuals. Whey and soy protein is the most common high-quality proteins and there is growing consumer demand for additional plant-sourced dietary protein options.



A research study is initiated in April 2022 to investigate the effect of consuming 12.5g (twice daily) Blue Whiting Protein Hydrolysates daily in combination with exercise for 8 weeks on whole body lean mass tissue and measures of muscle strength and functionality in free living community dwelling older adults. The positive results from this study will boost the protein intake for treating sarcopenia, thus leading to the segment growth.



According to the study titled “Effects of protein supplementation and exercise on delaying sarcopenia in healthy older individuals in Asian and non-Asian countries: A systematic review and meta-analysis” published in March 2022, protein supplementation combined with exercise provides additional benefit on lower-extremity strength in healthy older adults with sarcopenia in Asian countries.



Additionally, in February 2021, MYOS CORP received patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled "Methods and Compositions for Improving Skeletal Muscle Protein Fractional Synthetic Rate“. This patent is expected to protect advanced technologies related to improving skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older mammals through the administration of proprietary nutritional compositions such as MYOS’ advanced nutrition product, Fortetropin. Such patent registration will bolster research activities in the segment, thus driving the market.



Hence, the rising research and development activities proving protein supplements efficacy in treating sarcopenia is likely to boost the market growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Sarcopenia Treatment Market



North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the sarcopenia treatment market, owing to the presence of developed healthcare facilities and technological advancements that are likely to fuel the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market during the forecast period.



The economic burden of sarcopenia-associated disability is considered in the United States owing to the increased prevalence of the geriatric population, the presence of several major players, and increasing research and developments in the country.



For instance, as per the Sarcopenia Facts and Figures published by Aging in Motion, the estimated cost of hospitalizations in individuals with sarcopenia was estimated at USD 40.4 billion in 2019 in the United States. Additionally, a survey titled “Publication Trends for Sarcopenia in the World: A 20-Year Bibliometric Analysis” published online in February 2022 shows that the United States Department of Health Human Services was the leading funding organization that sponsored for 1,604 sarcopenia-related articles and United States is the leading country which contributes more towards sarcopenia related research and developments. These increased research is anticipated to lead various innovations in the country, driving the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market in the country.



In February 2022, MyMD Pharmaceuticals announced positive clinical data in advance of upcoming Phase 2 Trial of MYMD-1 drug candidate. MYMD-1 is a novel drug for immunotherapy which was developed with the primary purpose to slow the aging process, prevent sarcopenia and frailty, and extend healthy lifespan.



In January 2022, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was awarded with the United States Patent 11,219,620 B2, titled “Method of Treating Sarcopenia.” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This latest patent adds to MyMD’s intellectual property portfolio of 16 granted patents which covers MYMD-1 in methods of reversing the normal aging process and extending lifespan, and treating chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis (MS), viral infections, addictions, fibrosis, asthma, and other disorders. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors and the recent developments, the studied market is anticipated to grow in the region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The key manufacturers in the sarcopenia treatment market have been focusing on novel marketing and sales strategies to increase their product penetration. Along with that, rising inclination towards online distribution channel have been playing a vital role. Few of the key market players in the studied market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Nestlé S.A., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG among others.



Additional Benefits:



