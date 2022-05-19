Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Report 2022-2027: Social CRM - The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market to Reach US$123.8 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software estimated at US$55.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$123.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027.

SMEs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR to reach US$58 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 62.5% share of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.63% share in the global market. C

hina, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Pandemic-Led Changes in Business Operations Necessitate Optimization of CRM Solutions

CRM Helps Businesses Manage the COVID-19 Crisis

CRM Remains an Important Tool for Businesses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 74 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Evolution of CRM

Types of CRM

Deployment Options in CRM

On-Premise CRM

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM

Benefits of CRM Strategy

Disadvantages of CRM Implementations

CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors

CRM Ecosystem

CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations

CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy

Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM Software

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Acoustic, L.P.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Concentrix Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HubSpot, Inc.

Infor Global Solutions, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

The Sage Group Plc

Verint Systems, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market

Smarter CRM Based on AI

CRM with Conversational UI and Voice Recognition

Advancements in Process Automation

Data Integration

Integration of IoT Devices Benefitting the CRM

Blockchain: Potential to Enhance Transparency & Security

Hyper Individualization

Ongoing Expansion of the CRM Platform Market

Social CRM Continues to Witness Growth

Enhanced Mobility for CRM Software

CRM to Gain a Thorough Understanding of Customer Behavior

Connecting Every Business Aspect to CRM

Every Team Relying on CRM Tools

Growing Role of CRM in Customer Experience

Emergence of Channel-less CRM

Self-Service CRM is Expected to Become a Norm

CRM for Freelancers and Solo Entrepreneurs

Sophisticated CRM can Prevent Tech Stack Fatigue

CRM Automates Business Workflows

Usability

AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software Marketspace

AI Integration with CRM Presents Opportunities

IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM

Growing Role of Big Data in CRM

Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market

Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum

Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market

Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM Software Market

Rising Importance of CRM in Enhancing Customer Experience

Experience

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software On-Demand

Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy

CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to Improve Business Operations

Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses

Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018

CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector

Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive Growth

Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth

SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM

CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs

CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

