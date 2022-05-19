Ninneko achieved great record after launching the Staking feature NINO

Singapore, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After launching a series of new features such as Guild War or the latest Staking NINO feature, Ninneko recently made an announcement when the project reached its first important milestone after launching Staking:

Staking reaches 12 million NINO

NINO recovers 20%

The number of holders increased significantly

The number of followers also increased

The number of NINO Staking exceeded the expectations of the project



Up to now, more than 12 million NINO has been "staking". The number of NINO staking has exceeded the publisher's expectations. It is known that many gamers have chosen to stake at pool 2, making the Stake market more exciting than ever. And that’s why the number of holders increased significantly and may even increase further in the near future.





Besides, after launching the much-anticipated Staking feature, NINO recovered from 0.02 to 0.025 (+20%). This is a positive sign that marks a pleasant change in price as well as the seriousness of DEV with the project that promises to have more features and changes in the near future after the bad market situation.



NINO price increased rapidly right after Staking update



Staking brings a nice signature to the project

With the positive signals after this event, Ninneko hopes to find a strong foothold in the market when the area of GameFi is starting to show signs of recovery. Also through this Staking event, Ninneko has been noticed and followed more by gamers. The community has reached 500,000+ people throughout the world so far. For a GameFi project, this is a really impressive number.

Many gamers also shared that they were attracted to this Ninneko Staking event, because of the potential to bring economic benefits from 2 pools and each pool has different advantages. With pool 1, players can actively deposit and withdraw at any time, while pool 2 has a minimum APR of 100%. Currently, APR of pool 2 has reached 115.65% and will continue to grow.



Seeing the long-term development potential of the game, many gamers who have been investing in Ninneko propose to invest more in the future through holding NINO, MATA and NFT cats.



Twitter Ninneko quickly surpassed 100k followers after the Staking event

Continuing with the series of major events in May, Ninneko revealed that there will be a big update of guild war part 2 and the event to win the TOP Guild war position according to the previously announced schedule. Along with that, Ninneko will launch a new Cat Gen to entertain gamers. Let's look forward to exciting events this May with Ninneko.

About Ninneko

Ninneko is an enchanting NFT role-playing game on the Binance Smart Chain platform in which players can earn by nurturing the characters. At the same time, players can also experience the team-building feature to defeat the enemy through PvP/PvE battles and campaigns. Players will be immersed in a mysterious village deep in the forest and have the experience to spend hours diligently raising Ninneko. Ninneko is a Ninja Cat character that is very adorable. And it is also known by another name, Nibyo.

Ninneko is a pioneer in the NFT game series with a combination of leisurely RPG gameplay and Breeding System. NINO is the game's governance token. The activities in the game's ecosystem and the Ninneko breeding fees can all be traded with NINO as a convenient payment method for players.

