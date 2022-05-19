Global Composite Decking Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027 - Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Decking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Composite Decking Market to Reach US$5.8 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncapped segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Composite Decking market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$899.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.34% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$971.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$971.8 Million by the year 2027.



What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Market Growth

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Decking Market

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite Decking Demand amid COVID-19

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Plastic Decking

Global Market Overview and Market Prospects

Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the World Plastic Decking Market

Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains

Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin

Regional Market Analysis

United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

US Decking Market Trends

Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets

Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)

Axion Structural Innovations LLC

Azek Building Products, Inc.

Certainteed Corporation

DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems

Fiberon LLC

Green Bay Decking

TAMKO Building Products LLC

Trex Company, Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Shift towards Plastic Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth

PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking

Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options

Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners

Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks

Value Addition at Affordable Price Points

Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors

Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share

Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for Homeowners

Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces

Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend

Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards

Synthetic, Affordable Decking

Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity

Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market

Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design Attributes

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

