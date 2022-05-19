Global Composite Decking Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027 - Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Decking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Composite Decking Market to Reach US$5.8 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncapped segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Composite Decking market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$899.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.34% share in the global market.
China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$971.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$971.8 Million by the year 2027.
What's New for 2022?
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Market Growth
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Decking Market
- Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite Decking Demand amid COVID-19
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Plastic Decking
- Global Market Overview and Market Prospects
- Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the World Plastic Decking Market
- Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains
- Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin
- Regional Market Analysis
- United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- US Decking Market Trends
- Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets
- Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Shift towards Plastic Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth
- PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity
- Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking
- Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
- Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options
- Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners
- Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks
- Value Addition at Affordable Price Points
- Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors
- Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share
- Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for Homeowners
- Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces
- Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend
- Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards
- Synthetic, Affordable Decking
- Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity
- Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market
- Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design Attributes
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
