LWHA Asset Management Group (LWHA) Announces Appointment of Hans Bruland as Executive Advisor

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LWHA Asset Management Group (LWHA) today announced the appointment of Hans Bruland as Executive Advisor, responsible for senior level execution of the firm’s service offerings. Mr. Bruland, who is based in Miami, FL has more than 40 years of hospitality industry experience with a proven track record for innovative operational strategies, business and marketing development and profitability. For 22 years Mr. Bruland led the world-renowned Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C. as Vice President & General Manager during which time the hotel became the role model among its global luxury competitors in sustainability and was awarded the first LECS (Luxury Eco Certification Standard) through “Sustainable Travel International” and “Leading Hotels of the World” for achievement in lowering carbon footprint and environmental stewardship.



Mr. Bruland was the 2015 recipient of the highly coveted “Independent Hotelier of the World” bestowed by “HOTELS Magazine”. “Leading Hotels of the World” recognized Mr. Bruland in 2017 for his lead and engagement in the “Leaders Club Loyalty Program”, and in November 2021 awarded him the prestigious “Leading Legend Award” in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Hans Bruland’s internationally recognized experience and capabilities in the lodging industry are wide and deep, which further enhance our firm’s senior executive ranks” said Daniel H. Lesser Co-Founder, President & CEO of LWHA.

Mr. Bruland said, “I am delighted with the opportunity to join the LWHA Asset Management Group, a well-known highly respected group of lodging industry professionals who have developed the nation’s best in class platform offering lodging asset management, valuation, advisory, and predicative analytics services."

LWHA Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Evan Weiss said, “I first met Hans over 20 years ago when I was just getting started in the business and distinctly remember his professionalism, care, and focus. Today I am thrilled to be working alongside such an icon in the luxury hotel world; it is truly humbling, and we are grateful for Hans’ partnership.”

Peter Kressaty, Chief Commercial Officer added “I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Hans for over a decade and I cannot think of a better and more timely addition to our growing Asset Management Group.”

LWHA specializes in a range of lodging centric services including Asset Management, Underwriting Due Diligence, Transaction Advisory/Receivership & Restructuring, Consulting/Advisory/Valuation & Appraisal/Feasibility & Market Study, Litigation Support & Restructuring and Predictive Analytics focused exclusively on hotels, resorts, gaming properties, and conference center assets. LWHA works with corporate, institutional, and individual clients, as well as with municipalities and governmental agencies. With a presence in Atlanta, GA, Asheville, NC, Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Cleveland, OH, Minneapolis, MN, New York, NY, Panama City Beach, FL, Park City, UT, San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, and Washington, D.C., LWHA’s 35 professionals execute assignments in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom.

LWHA Asset Management Group headquarters is located at 200 West 41st Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10036 USA. For more information contact: Hans Bruland at hans.bruland@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 133 Peter Kressaty at peter.kressaty@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 137; Daniel H. Lesser at daniel.lesser@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x101; Evan Weiss at evan.weiss@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x102 http://www.lwhospitalityadvisors.com/

