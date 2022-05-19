Global Dietary Supplements Market to Witness Booming Expansion Growth USD 242.43 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global dietary supplements market is expected to grow from USD 125.3 billion in 2019 to USD 242.43 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Among all the regions, North America is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecasted years. It dominates the dietary supplements market. Increasing demand for sports nutrition products, growing health awareness, and the need to sustain a level of nutrition level are some of the factors which have contributed to the market growth. Asia-Pacific is another region which is growing at a significant rate owing to the growing health awareness and increased government initiatives.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418064/request-sample

Key players of dietary supplements market are Nature’s Sunshine Forms, Bionova Lifesciences, Herbalife International, Archer Daniels Midland, Pfizer, Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Carlyle Group, GlaxoSmithKline, NBTY Inc., Glanbia, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques and others. Many of the companies have tied up with the e-commerce giants to increase their sales.

The product type segment includes capsules, tablets, liquids, soft gels, powder and others. Tablet is the dominant segment as it is cost-effective and easy to manufacture. They also have a high shelf life and can be easily packed. The ingredient segment includes vitamins, botanicals minerals, proteins, omega fatty acids, fibres, speciality carbohydrates and others. Among these, vitamin is the most used ingredient in dietary supplements. It is because vitamins are vital nutrients, and they are needed for increasing immunity. They can be easily excreted by the kidneys. Further, vitamins are required by working professions and athletes. The application segment includes bone and joint health, general health, energy and weight management, immunity, gastrointestinal health, cardio health, diabetes, anti-cancer and others. Energy and weight management accounts for the most significant application share. Dietary supplements are used majorly for weight management and for providing energy to the body. The distribution channels include end-users pharmacies and drug stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, online channels and others. Supermarkets account for the majority of the sales. They have the trust value of the consumers as they conduct consumer sentiments analysis and offer a wide range over price bands. The end-users segment includes adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children and infants, sportsperson. Out of all, adults are the dominant user. The rising awareness for health, need for weight management, and energy requirements are the factors why adults account for the majority of demand for dietary supplements.

Dietary supplements help in providing the nutrients necessary to the human body. They contain vitamin, mineral, fibres, amino acids, etc. and thus are vital for fulfilling the energy requirements. Dietary supplements provide these to the body which are otherwise hard to find in the typical food. They are widely used for bone health of children, for increasing the immunity of athletes and fulfilling of any deficit nutrients in the body. These are also helpful in the prevention and treatment of many diseases. The growing awareness for health is the primary factor for the increasing demand for dietary supplements. Further, the health benefits provided by it had enabled the paediatricians and nutritionists to recommend it to the consumers. The rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income are the factors contributing to the market growth.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dietary-supplements-market-by-product-type-capsules-tablets-418064.html

About the report:

The global dietary supplements market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418064&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Inactive Dry Yeast Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inactive-dry-yeast-market-by-product-food-grade-419713.html

Private Label Food and Beverage Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/private-label-food-and-beverage-market-by-product-419726.html

Black Pepper Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/black-pepper-market-by-type-inorganic-organic-application-419728.html

Dairy Alternatives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419730.html