Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Report 2022-2027 - Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for Precious Metal Catalysts

Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Reach US$22.6 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Precious Metal Catalysts estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Platinum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palladium segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global Precious Metal Catalysts market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Precious Metal Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Ruthenium Segment Corners a 13.2% Share in 2020

In the global Ruthenium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

Impact on Precious Metal Catalysts

COVID-19 Pandemic Shines Light on Pivotal Role of Platinum Group Metals in Fight against the Virus

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Impacts the Market Balance

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 41 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Precious Metal Catalysts: A Prelude

Platinum Catalysts Dominate the Market

Europe Leads Global Consumption

China Emerges as a Lucrative Market

HDD Norms to Revive Chinese Autocatalyst Demand

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for Precious Metal Catalysts

Automotive Industry Remains one of the Major Consumers of PGM Catalysts

PGMs: Important Part of HDD Catalysts

Power Train Mix Influences Demand for Platinum Catalysts

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of Precious Metal Catalysts

Emission Norms for Light duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets

Emission Norms for Heavy duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets

Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)

European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Rising Demand for EVs Weighs Heavily on Platinum & Palladium

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

Transition Metal Nitrides Hold Potential to Augment the Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Pressure on PGM Supply Brings Light on Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts

Palladium Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts

Platinum's Edge over Palladium

Platinum Supply Demand Imbalance Alters Growth Pace

COVID-19-Induced Supply Deficit Pushes Platinum Prices

Factors Influencing Automobile Catalyst & Industrial Demand for Palladium

Demand for Palladium Slows Down in 2020

Palladium Vs Platinum: The Race Continues

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs

Pandemic Dishevels Rhodium Supply Situation and Spikes Price Volatility

Emission Norms Spur the Autocatalyst Demand

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market

With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit

Widespread Use in Petrochemical Processes Augurs Well

COVID-19 Curtails Market Momentum in Petrochemical Applications

Global Oil Sector Yet to Achieve Full Recovery to Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic Level

New Catalyst-based Approaches to Stimulate Pharmaceutical Innovations & Overcome Precious Metal Supply Issues

Opportunity Indicators

Key Challenges Faced by Precious Metal Re-Claimers Dealing with Catalysts

Advanced Approaches to Overcome Availability Issues

Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth

Rise in Demand for Homogenous Catalysts to Boost Growth

