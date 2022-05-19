Ireland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2017-2021 & 2022-2026

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs Market in Ireland is expected to grow by 12.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 658.4 million in 2022.

Loyalty Programs market in Ireland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.



In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Ireland has recorded a CAGR of 13.0% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Ireland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2026.

Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 585.9 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1026.8 million by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Loyalty Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

12.1 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Ireland Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



