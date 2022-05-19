United Kingdom Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 11.6% to Surpass $8.25 Billion in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Loyalty Programs Market in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 11.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 8263.9 million in 2022

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in United Kingdom has recorded a CAGR of 12.2% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in United Kingdom will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 7405.8 million in 2021 to reach US$ 12513.1 million by 2026.



The loyalty and rewards programs industry in the United Kingdom is one of the most diverse and sophisticated globally. The evolving loyalty program landscape in the country has resulted in significant changes in most of the big loyalty programs over the last three to four years. There has been an explosion in the launch of new loyalty and rewards program launches, and the number is expected to surge even further from the short to medium-term perspective amid the growing demand among consumers in the United Kingdom.



Consumers are becoming increasingly demanding in terms of what they want from brands and retailers across the country. Responding to the demands of consumers, several brands across different industry verticals are launching loyalty and rewards programs in the United Kingdom. From quick-service restaurants to financial institutions and retailers, brands are increasingly resorting to the use of customer loyalty programs to drive their growth and incremental revenues in the country.



Notably, the growing innovation from startups in the loyalty program space is also driving the growth of the industry. With the innovative startups looking to disrupt the sector through their products and services, firms are also raising funding rounds from global venture capital and private equity firms. The burgeoning loyalty and rewards program industry in the United Kingdom is also attracting global players to expand their footprint and market share in the country.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Perks Loyalty Program

Coalition Loyalty Program

Hybrid Loyalty Program

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

In-Store

Online

Mobile

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

Card Based Access

Digital Access

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

Software

Services

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdy94o