Flexible Heater Market Poised to Create a Valuation of USD 1,424 Million by 2027, Growing at an 8.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, us, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexible Heater Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Flexible Heater Market” information by Type, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 1,424 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% by 2027.

Flexible Heater Market Scope:

The global flexible heater market witnesses rapid growth in revenues. Rugged, reliable, accurate, and moisture & chemical-resistant flexible heaters are increasingly used in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and military applications. With their reliability, cost-effectiveness, resistance to deterioration, and basic flexibility, flexible heaters have become critical for industries where volatile environments are inevitable.

Dominant Key Players in Flexible Heater Market Covered are:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Nibe Industrier AB (Sweden)

Thermocoax (France)

Smiths Group PLC (UK)

Zoppas Industries (Italy)

Hotset India Private Limited (India)

MIYO Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

OMEGA Engineering (US)

Holroyd Components (UK)

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co. (US)

Nel Technologies Ltd (UK)

Chromalox Inc. (US)

Minco (US)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Tempco Temperature Measurement Pvt. Ltd (India)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7535

Over recent years, wearable electronics are drawing tremendous attention among consumers. Advances in human-machine interfaces, smart medical devices, and artificial intelligence play a causal role in increasing the adoption of wearables. Also, stretchable electrodes are of paramount significance in the development of wearable electronics, especially in the steady collection of human electrophysiological signals.

Flexible printed heaters have many medical applications, including controlling the temperature of surgical instruments in the operating room, targeted warming strips that can speed wound recovery, and hospital blankets. They are also used in products such as heating pads and blankets for therapeutic uses, to treat injuries or for personal comfort. Other applications of flexible heaters include incubators for newborns and premature babies.

Flexible heaters are used throughout manufacturing industries that process and transport liquids and fluids. In chemical manufacturing, cosmetic manufacturing, and food processing and oil companies use flexible heaters to control the viscosity level of the product. In automotive and, aerospace & aeronautical industries, flexible heaters are used to control thermal expansion and retraction.

Flexible heaters can provide greater thermal control in hard-to-reach and repair components when experiencing such extreme temperature fluctuations. Also, these heaters are used to prevent fogging and moisture on lenses and mirrors. Some flexible heaters are used to provide a more comfortable environment for customers, employees, and patients.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Flexible Heater Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-heater-market-7535

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing applications of flexible heaters in military applications to prevent fogging and moisture on lenses of night vision equipment & security cameras and mirrors of sightseeing equipment, surveillance equipment, and car mirrors drive the flexible heater market demand. A wide range of industries uses lenses and sensors in indoor and outdoor environments to perform certain functions.

The demand for silicone rubber-based flexible heaters is growing exponentially, witnessing the increasing use of these heaters in semiconductor systems and electronic appliances. Increasing demand for flexible heaters in medical devices and products escalates the market growth. On the other hand, expansion and diversification issues in flexible heaters impede flexible heater market growth.

Also, the high costs of flexible heaters due to the unavailability of resources, skilled professionals, and raw materials restrict the market growth. Furthermore, the lack of awareness and funding hampers the potential of flexible heater market segments. Nevertheless, growing numbers of flexible heater applications in the electronics and semiconductor industry would support the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The flexible heater market is segmented into types, industries, and regions. The type segment comprises silicone rubber-based, polyimide-based, polyester-based, mica-based, and others. The industry segment comprises electronics & semiconductors, aerospace & defense, medical, automotive, food & beverages, oil & gas & mining, and others.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7535

Regional Analysis

The APAC region dominates the global flexible heater market with the largest share and highest CAGR. The increasing demand for flexible heaters from various industries, such as medical devices, analytical instruments, avionics, defense systems, semiconductors, and commercial food equipment, drives the market growth.

Besides, the rapidly growing electronics, semiconductor, and automotive industries positively impact regional market growth. The demand for silicone rubber-based flexible heaters in this region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are the largest markets in the region for flexible heaters.

Moreover, the rapid economic growth in the APAC region, alongside the advantage of lower operating costs in countries such as China and India, boosts the market size. The demand for medical devices and food equipment in this region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7535

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the flexible heater market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch to gain a larger competitive share.

Technology providers boost investments in product development and improve design concepts. Other strategies these market players adopt are greater commercialization of their products, promotion initiatives through competitions & trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration.

For instance, on Feb.17, 2022, Haydale announced its collaboration with Cadent Gas and the Energy Innovation Centre (EIC) to develop graphene ink-based heaters for low-power water heating devices. This 15-month project aims to develop an operational pre-product prototype.

Graphene ink-based heaters consume lesser energy and are easy to adapt and flexible enough to be printed onto multiple substrates such as metals, glass, plastics, and fabrics. The graphene solution demonstrates the vast potential to offer low-power water heating solutions.

The development of graphene-based, high conductivity inks and coatings has the potential to provide stable & even heating across larger areas with a very thin profile. This technology is developed using Haydale’s patented HDPlas process that promotes efficient dispersion of nanomaterials, altering the surface chemistry to improve the physical and electrical properties.

Related Reports:

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: By Type, By Application Area and By Region - Forecast till 2027

Flexible Electronics and Materials Market Report Information By Component, Application and Region - Forecast 2027

Flexible Display Technology Market Research Report, By Display Type, By Application, By Technology, By Material, By End-User — Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter