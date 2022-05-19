Delivery Robots Market Projected to Reach Valuation of USD 971.3 Million by 2030, Growing at a 31.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivery Robots Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Delivery Robots Market” information by Vertical, by Components, by Type, by Load Carrying Capacity and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 971.3 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 31.3% by 2030.

Delivery Robots Market Scope:

The global delivery robots market is garnering significant gains. Robot delivery services are considered a long-term solution to advance the delivery ecosystem, offering speed, quality, and scale while reducing congestion and carbon emission. Increasing researches in the field show that delivery robots have tremendous potential to positively impact the contactless transport of goods on a global scale.

Dominant Key Players in Delivery Robots Market Covered are:

BoxBot (US)

Teleretail (US)

Piaggio Fast Forward (US)

Dispatch (US)

Marble (US)

Savioke (US)

Nuro (US)

com (China)

Panasonic (Japan)

Starship Technologies (US)

Eliport (Spain)

Boston Dynamics (US)

Robomart (US)

Robby Technologies (US)

Amazon Robotics (US)

The COVID 19 pandemic boosted the market value of delivery robots bringing forward the need for contactless delivery transactions. The pandemic placed severe and unexpected challenges on the supply chain, leading to labor shortages globally. People started becoming more reliant on delivery robots for convenient and fast delivery services. In 2022, more delivery pilots are projected to roll out across Europe, the USA, Canada, and the Middle East.

Delivery robots are increasingly being adopted to deliver pharmaceutical & medical products, groceries, and food & beverages, etc. Ecommerce companies and the logistics industry are increasingly deploying them to deliver shipments to various destinations. With the growing use of delivery robots in supermarkets, grocery stores, takeaway food venues, and restaurants, the delivery robots market is expected to witness rapid revenue growth in the next few years.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Major ecommerce players like Amazon are increasingly investing in robotic delivery services. Several robotics startups aim to reinvent the way goods are transported in the last mile. Delivery robots are rapidly evolving and expanding to become available in more cities and regions worldwide. With technology upgrades and many new service providers entering the market, delivery robots will become more efficient and affordable.

Major restaurants and ecommerce companies are increasingly investing in delivery robots to enable quick, hassle-free deliveries. At the same time, industry players are making significant innovation funds. Retail giants are eyeing University spinoffs as a potential addition to warehouse arsenals. Logistics has become an increasingly important aspect, where delivery robots are deployed to manage package deliveries quickly.

Quick deliveries continue to be the driving force behind successful ecommerce companies and food delivery businesses. In April 2022, robotics company Starship launched its autonomous food delivery service at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, while Reef Technology, a ghost kitchen company, announced a partnership with robotics startup Cartken to launch robotic delivery in Miami.

Segmentation of Delivery Robots Market Covered in the Research:

The delivery robots market is segmented into types, components, load-carrying capacities, verticals, and regions. The component segment comprises hardware, software/solutions, and services. The type segment comprises semi-autonomous and fully autonomous types. The load-carrying capacity segment comprises 10.01 kg – 50 kg, less than 10 kg, and more than 50 kg.

The vertical segment comprises postal, healthcare & pharmaceutical, retail & e-commerce, food & beverages, and other industries. The region segment comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global delivery robots market, with the large presence of prominent market players. Moreover, the increasing use of delivery robots in various end-user industries drives the market demand. Advances in robotics and autonomy will considerably expand delivery robots’ operations as it scales to market. Technology providers in the region are set to make a powerful impact in developing and shipping robots built to co-exist seamlessly in people’s lives.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the delivery robots market. Factors such as continued economic growth and increasing per capita disposable income contribute to the region’s market shares. Industry players in the region believe that their unique technical approach could be able to deliver on the promise of practical everyday robots.

APAC has emerged as the fastest-growing market for delivery robots. Increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization, alongside the availability of robotics at cost-competitive prices, boost the market value. Highly populated countries like China and India support the market growth. Robots are expected to continue to be a larger part of supply chains and logistics. Autonomous deliveries will transform logistics in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the delivery robots market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Technology providers boost investments in product development and improve design concepts.

Other strategies these market players adopt are greater commercialization of their products, promotion initiatives through competitions & trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration. These players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, on April 26, 2022, Ottonomy.io announced its plans for the global expansion of fully autonomous robot deliveries. The company made this announcement at the AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 conference, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida, Where Ottobots was showcasing Its robot-as-a-service commercial offering.

Ottonomy.io is one of the first robotics companies to release robots that can autonomously navigate indoor and outdoor environments seamlessly, without human assistance. Its robots have been piloted in retailers and restaurants across North America. Ottonomy.io is setting the bar for autonomous robot delivery in indoor environments and is now ready to seamlessly transition to outdoor deliveries.

The firm conducted multiple trials before highlighting that its delivery robots can safely navigate in crowded and populated indoor and outdoor environments on varying terrains and weather conditions. The company is now looking forward to a global expansion to solve the current labor challenges and prove economically viable use cases for robot delivery.

