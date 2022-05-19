Worldwide Motherboard Market Report 2022: Motherboard Market Demand Remained Strong in the First Half of 2021, Owing to the Stay-at-Home Trend - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Motherboard Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motherboard market volume reached about 96.9 million units in 2021, up 1.8% year-on-year.

This report provides an overview of the global motherboard market volume, looks into the motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume ratio, and offers industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19, the motherboard market demand remained strong in the first half of 2021 owing to the stay-at-home trend that brought about the upgrade demand of home computer equipment for the homeschooling, working-from-home, and gaming.



List of Topics

Global motherboard shipment volume forecast for the period 2022-2026

Global shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination

Comparison and ratios of global motherboard shipment volume to desktop PC shipment volume

Analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2018-2026

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q20-4Q22

Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2018-2026

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2018-2022

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2018-2022

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

