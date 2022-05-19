Indoor? Outdoor? Croptimus™ Saves Money Everywhere You Grow

Toronto, Ontario, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers have been battling pests and disease since we started keeping crops. Now — whether growing indoors, out, or both — growers can rely on Croptimus™ to identify concerns as they occur, fine tune mitigation efforts, and, ultimately, maximize high-quality crop yield.

Built on a foundation of proven AI (Artificial Intelligence), Fermata’s Croptimus™ pest and disease detection platform keeps vigilant watch over your crop even when you can’t. Employing 24/7 virtual scouts equipped with computer vision to identify pathogens and pests through continuous image analysis, Croptimus™ is a complementary component to your team’s crop management strategy. Further, Fermata’s human validation of crop concern incidents detected by Croptimus™ dramatically cuts the rate of false positive alerts, allowing growers to focus on correcting actual confirmed issues rather than chasing, or missing, infection or infestation.

Jeff McAllister, President at Mariwell, a Canadian leader in sun-powered products for both medical and recreational markets noted, "Maintaining crop quality, consistency, and yield is very challenging when you aren’t growing in a controlled environment such as a greenhouse. And as you might imagine, manually scouting 3 acres for signs of pests and disease which affect all three of these factors is a very time-consuming, and error-prone task. That’s why when Fermata approached us with an automated solution to address the problem we were all ears!”

Cutting scouting time by half and reducing crop loss by a third makes Croptimus™ an excellent investment for growers and Licensed Producers by providing a proven and consistently high return on investment. Croptimus™ puts a real-world 360° view of your crop with pinpoint diagnostic insights at your fingertips with an intuitive user-friendly interface. The ability to detect problems before they get out of hand and reduces the need for pesticides and other remediation chemicals while simultaneously increasing output of the crop you seed. With ever-increasing resource costs and environmental sustainability top of mind, optimizing your grow through Croptimus™ is a net positive from all stakeholder perspectives.

Fermata is devoted to developing data science-driven solutions to help growers do what they do best: grow great crops. Non-disruptive installation requirements make integrating Croptimus™ technology into your infrastructure seamless. With virtually no downtime to get your automated partner in crop health management up and running, the Friends of Fermata program, which offers substantial discounts to early North American adopters, and no obligation trials available for growers, your operation is losing money every day you aren’t optimized with Croptimus™.

About Fermata

Fermata is focused on the application of data science and computer vision solutions to challenges faced by commercial agriculture. Engaged in extensive research since the company’s inception in 2019, Fermata has now developed an adaptive computer vision platform designed to automatically detect pests and diseases at their earliest stages. This early-detection platform enables growers to reliably mitigate these issues well in advance of the point crop loss becomes inevitable, and further reduces the amount of time and money spent on traditional scouting. To learn more about how Fermata is doing this, visit their website here: https://www.fermata.tech/





