Pyxis Oncology Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a multi-asset multi-modality company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult to treat cancers, today announced that Lara Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: 7:00 a.m. ET Format: Pre-recorded presentation available on-demand and virtual 1:1 meetings





Jefferies Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Format: Live presentation and 1:1 meetings in New York, NY

Webcasts of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of the Pyxis Oncology website at ir.pyxisoncology.com . A replay of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days following each event.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a multi-asset multi-modality company focused on defeating difficult to treat cancers and improve patient lives. By leveraging our fully integrated research, development and commercial capabilities, our expert team is efficiently building a diversified portfolio of next-generation therapeutics. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis Oncology has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies. To learn more about Pyxis Oncology visit www.pyxisoncology.com .