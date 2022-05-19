Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027 - Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well for Market Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Reach US$6.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Global market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Air Quality Monitoring Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Air Quality Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.31% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$541.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$541.6 Million by the year 2027.



Wearables Segment Corners a 4.3% Share in 2020

In the global Wearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$224 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$453.3 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Deteriorating Air Quality Despite Regulations In-Place Provides the Foundation for Global Growth in Air Quality Monitoring Systems

Russia-Ukraine War Spells Environmental Disaster for Both Air & Water

"If You Can't Measure It You Can't Manage It" is the Reason Why it is Important to Monitor Air Quality

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 111 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview of Air Quality Monitoring Systems

World Brands

Innovations

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)

3M Company

Aeroqual Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

Merck KGaA

NotAnotherOne Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Plume Labs SAS

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tisch Environmental Inc.

TSI Incorporated

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Over Sick Building Syndrome (SBS) and Importance of Indoor Air Quality Drives Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for the Adoption of Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well for Market Growth

A Peek Into the Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation

Stack Emission Monitoring Grows in Popularity in the Industrial Sector Amid Growing Industrial Air Emissions

Wearable Devices for Air Quality Monitoring Storm into the Spotlight

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv2nmi

