Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2022-2027 - Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach US$12.8 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.1% share of the global Medical Adhesives and Sealants market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Medical Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Cyanoacrylate Segment Corners a 4.2% Share in 2020

In the global Cyanoacrylate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$280.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$473.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

With Routine Healthcare Care Disrupted, Surgical & Non-Surgical Uses of Medical Adhesives & Sealants Suffer a Temporary Setback

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic Medical Adhesives Vs. Natural Medical Adhesives

Medical Adhesives Vs. Industrial Grade Adhesives

Use of Medical Adhesives in Healthcare Applications

Global Market Scenario and Outlook

Market Constraints and Challenges

Regional Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

Analysis by Technology Type

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Drive Growth of Surgical Adhesives

Utility of Adhesives & Sealants in Select Surgical Procedures: A Snapshot

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical Applications

Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Market Growth

Elastic Adhesives to Resolve Challenges in Lung & Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Material Trends in the Medical Adhesives Market

Surgical Adhesives Evolve Rapidly in terms of Functionality & Efficiency

Different Types of Surgical Adhesives, Sealants and Glues

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants

Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions

Progress in Adhesive Dentistry

Robust Dental Tissue Bonding Agents Come to the Fore for Dental Reconstruction

Wound Management: A High Growth Area

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices

Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives

Diagnostic Adhesives Garner Momentum

Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications

Wearable Medical Devices: An Exciting Market Opportunity

UV Curing Medical Adhesives Witness Growth

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Select Product Developments

Other Developments

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

