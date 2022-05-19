Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Report 2022-2026: Single Use NPWT Experience Strong Growth Bolstered by Inherent Attributes and Increased Shifting of Wound Care to Home Care

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Negative pressure wound therapy represents an exciting advancement in wound care space that holds a number of clinical applications.

The global market for NPWT devices is on a growth path, on account of the rising incidence of chronic diseases including diabetes, and increasing surgical procedures. Diabetes entails the risk of causing diabetic foot ulcers and its treatment might require the use of NPWT devices. Similarly, immobility for long periods can lead to pressure ulcers, the treatment of which might need the use of NPWT devices.

Also, the expanding aging population suffering from various diseases which restrict their mobility bodes well for the demand for NPWT devices. Government efforts for the prevention of SSIs, and the increasing caesarean section procedures among older mothers are also fostering the use of NPWT devices (post-operative). The availability of new options such as single-use negative pressure wound therapy is advancing the use potential.

The market is also expected to gain from the development and launch of sophisticated NPWT devices that are user friendly. While NPWT pumps are advancing, even wound dressings are evolving such as antimicrobial contact layers and incisional management dressings. The introduction of affordable disposable NPWT by leading companies and rising awareness of this among people is likely to drive market gains.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Use segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market. While conventional devices lead the market, these systems are for use in hospitals and are not appropriate for homecare settings, as they entail the usage of bulky canisters. Such devices can be purchased and also rented, which is anticipated to augment NPWT usage in developing countries.

Single use NPWT is likely to register strong growth owing to their suitability for use in homecare settings. The growing trend of patient transition to home care settings in Europe and North America is therefore expected to drive their demand. Further, the advantages offered by single use NPWT such as battery based pump, appropriateness for treating moderate to low exuding wounds, lower cost, and their growing availability in the market are also fueling their adoption.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $189.7 Million by 2026

The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 51.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$189.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$124 Million by the close of the analysis period.

North America is a key NPWT devices market, supported by the rising number of acute wound cases and the significant cost of treatment in the US, and easy device availability. Further, the expanding pool of burn patients and patients having pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers on account of rising incidence of diabetes and obesity, are also fueling growth of the market.

Increase in geriatric population who generally are vulnerable to various health conditions such as diabetes is also a providing a boost to the market. The NPWT devices market in APAC is anticipated to record strong growth, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of people suffering from acute wounds.



