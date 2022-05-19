Apogee Launches Marketplace to Exceed Utility Goals and Enhance Customer Engagement

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leader in digital engagement and customer communications strategy, announces utilities using their outbound communications platform Envoy will have access to a robust utility branded marketplace. The product dashboard now included in the end-to-end solution allows utilities to provide customers with a streamlined, personalized journey that guides them through onboarding, energy education, program participation, and an online shopping experience.



Apogee’s marketplace is a quick and easy online store that helps utilities fulfill their energy efficiency goals and meet rebate incentives in a seamless customer experience.

The marketplace allows utilities to:

Build Customer Relationships

Meet Energy Efficiency Goals

Offer and Track Rebates



“Apogee added the marketplace to our platform of customer engagement tools to allow utilities to offer customers a seamless experience,” said Jim Albert, Chief Technology Officer at Apogee. He continued, “Apogee’s marketplace helps utilities convert recommendations to taking action leading to fulfillment in their rebate programs.”

The marketplace is positioned for success as the Envoy outbound communications drive traffic to the store as a call to action. Links to the online storefront may appear in the Home Energy Advisor savings recommendations, at the end of a personalized video message, energy alerts, and other personalized messaging sent through the outbound messaging system.

Customers can come full circle from learning about the impacts of weather and behavior on their bill to taking steps to increase their home’s efficiency in a single step while energy is on their mind creating a win-win for utilities and customers.

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee’s customer engagement platform helps utilities establish ongoing digital relationships with customers, helping them engage and educate customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and grow customer satisfaction. Apogee’s solution enables personalized, relevant, video-based messaging through multiple channels, drives self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through marketing automation. Apogee’s loyal client base includes Southern Company, Liberty Utilities, Duquesne Light, Tampa Electric, People’s Gas, CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, Exelon, NextEra, LADWP, and hundreds of other IOU, municipal, cooperative, and gas utilities. For more information visit, www.apogee.net.

Contact: Karen Morris, 678-684-6801 info@apogee.net