INE Selected as 2022 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist, Recognized by Training Industry

Cary, NC, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in IT training, has been selected as an SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“INE and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people, and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

For more than two decades, INE has been a trusted training partner to Fortune 500 companies around the world. Using proven hands-on training methods, INE continues to revolutionize the Information Technology training sector. INE’s robust learning catalog includes an industry-leading suite of hands-on labs, 23,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science, and DevOps, as well as study guides, quizzes, projects, workbooks, and industry-leading certifications, including the newly released INE Certified Cloud Associate.

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase from 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, taking place September 27 in Orlando, Florida.

INE has also been recognized by Training Industry as a 2022 Watch List Company for Learning Services and Custom Content Development. The annual lists are designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners. Selection is based on criteria including breadth and quality of services offered, industry visibility, innovation and impact in the market, client representation, and business performance and growth. Watch List companies represent organizations with emerging or unique strengths and capabilities.

“The emerging companies chosen for our Custom Content Development Watch List create a learning environment with their comprehensive solutions to align with business objectives,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies create this learning environment through developing engaging content with the latest learning technologies in gamification, eLearning and virtual training.”

“We are honored to be recognized as industry leaders by the most prestigious organizations in the IT community,” said INE’s CEO Richard McLain. “We continue to be one of the fastest-growing IT training companies in the industry, and we are proud to have the confidence of business leaders around the world.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.

About CyberRisk Alliance:

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Training Industry:

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their goal is to provide the information, insights, and resources needed to more effectively manage the business of learning. Training Industry serves as an expert resource for learning professionals seeking information about best practices and innovative approaches and creates an environment for trust and information-sharing among learning professionals, including those in the learning and development function, and experts from companies serving the training industry.