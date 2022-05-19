New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Visible and UV Laser Diode Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Doping Material, Mode, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279475/?utm_source=GNW

The third and fourth harmonics of Nd: YAG, which have wavelengths of 355 nm and 266 nm, respectively, are the most popular UV laser sources.



While 355 nm and 266 nm are the most frequent UV laser wavelengths, several other Nd: YAG lines can be frequency-doubled and tripled to produce a wide range of UV wavelengths.



The visible and UV laser diode market is segmented on the basis of doping material, mode, application, and geography.Based on doping material, the market is segmented into AlGaInP, GaN and InGaN.



Based on mode, the visible and UV laser diode market is bifurcated into single mode and multi-mode.By application, the market is segmented into industrial, defense, scientific and medical, and others.



By geography, the visible and UV laser diode market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Over the years, multi-mode diode lasers have experienced a rise in uptake compared to traditional single-mode lasers.Their higher power outputs and broad beam diffraction allow light emission across a wider space for medical, industrial, and illumination applications.



The multi-mode laser diodes are applied for applications that require higher power.Depending on the wavelength, output powers range from 100 mW to 10 W per emitter, and they are available in both free-space and fiber-coupled packages.



Fiber laser pumping, laser cladding, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), and machine vision are some of the applications of the product. Thus, the rise in multi-mode laser diodes offered by the companies for varied applications is also propelling their uptake, fueling the global visible and UV laser diode market growth.



Visible and UV laser diodes experienced a rise in adoption for medical applications to treat several skin diseases such as acne, fine lines, and psoriasis.According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common type of skin disease found across the US.



Approximately 50 million Americans annually are detected with acne, and some of the other common skin diseases found across the region include atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and rosacea. According to the organization, approximately 7.5 million people annually and 16 million people annually develop psoriasis and rosacea, respectively, across North America. Over the years, UV laser diodes have emerged as an efficient treatment option for the above-mentioned skin diseases where dermatologists use UV laser diodes to treat the diseases by reducing the redness of the skin. Thus, the rise in prevalence of such skin diseases across North America further is influencing the growth of the visible and UV laser diode market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on MEA Visible and UV Laser Diode Market



In the Middle East & Africa (MEA), countries such as Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were among the worst-hit countries during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.However, during the COVID-19 recovery period, the supply is expected to eventually catch up with demand in 2022, due to the MEA governments’ initiatives toward economic growth.



For instance, Saudi 2030 Vision, where one of the strategic goals is to be emerging as a global hub for business, thus, investing a massive amount of capital in new business.Further, over US$ 936 million in funds were recently announced at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022 in March to help international businesses gain access to the Saudi market.



Thus, these government initiatives are contributing to the growth of the MEA visible and UV laser diode market.



The medical sector has been witnessing an increased demand for laser treatment to treat various skin conditions, such as acne, psoriasis, and hair removal.Topical and oral drugs, such as antibacterial, antimicrobials, and retinoids, are used to treat acne.



However, this type of treatment can be time-consuming and have unpleasant side effects on the patient. As a result, researchers have developed alternate treatment options for curing acne over the years.



The global visible and UV laser diode market is primarily driven by the rising uptake of visible and UV laser diodes in medical applications across developed and developing countries.Control weapons such as tasers, batons, and pepper spray are the popular visible and UV laser diodes used by police forces.



Visible and UV laser diodes are increasingly used by police and military forces in several countries.With greater use in military operations in places such as Panama and Somalia, military health service officials are likely to meet the medical repercussions of these weapon systems.



Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are far less complicated than laser diodes but showcase numerous characteristics, such as semiconductor origins and the ability to operate as a light source.LEDs are also more versatile in several aspects.



They can handle a broader range of applications than laser diodes, and most people are more familiar with LEDs than laser diodes. These factors are encouraging the uptake of LEDs over Laser diodes, thereby restricting the growth of the global visible and UV laser diode market.



OSRAM International GmbH, OSI LaserDiode, TRUMPF, Nichia Corporation, and Newport Corporation hold a significant percentage of the visible and UV laser diode market share.



The overall visible and UV laser diode market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the visible and UV laser diode market size.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and market forecast of the visible and UV laser diode market size with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the visible and UV laser diode market.

