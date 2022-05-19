Dorman Wins Excellence in Education & Training Award from APSG

COLMAR, Pa., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Parts Services Group, better known as The Group, awarded Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) with its 2022 Excellence in Education & Training Award for its extensive partnership in providing new product awareness, education and technical training resources.



The award recognizes the supplier that most fully supports the education and training initiatives of APSG. Dorman’s support includes monthly digital promotions on several Group channels such as the Webshop parts catalog system, and co-branded content in publications like Counterman, Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Underhood Service and Tomorrow’s Tech.

In addition to driving awareness and traffic to APSG member locations, Dorman supports The Group training efforts with co-branded product training videos in Counterman online, and publishing Dorman training videos to The Group Training Academy. In addition, Dorman works directly with members to host online and in-person technician training classes.

“We’re honored by The Group’s recognition for all our training and event efforts,” said Jeff Darby, Dorman’s Senior Vice President of Sales. “The Group has been a great partner in bringing these resources to their teams and customers.”

Dorman launched its technical training program in 2020, partnering with top customers to provide best-in-class training to the aftermarket. Dorman offers a mix of class curriculum including light duty, heavy duty and shop management content in varying levels of difficulty, to appeal to a wide range of technicians. Our course offering is based on feedback from industry experts on what training options are in the highest demand. In 2022, we added new classes on ADAS, CAN bus communication and diesel systems.

“We’re always looking for ways to not only deliver new products, but to also deliver the resources people need to find and use those products effectively,” said Sarah Warner, Dorman’s Events & Training Manager. “We’re thrilled to receive this award, and excited for all the plans we have to continue growing and improving.”

To learn more about Dorman’s training resources, visit DormanTrainingCenter.com.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

