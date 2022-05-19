Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Worth USD 18.32 Billion by 2030 Growing at CAGR of 28.10% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAM Solutions Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Privileged Access Management Solutions Market” information by Type, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 18.32 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 28.10% by 2030.

PAM Solutions Market Scope:

Privileged access management software solutions are intended to monitor and secure the secret credentials of company employees. The introduction of cloud-based Privileged Access Management has simplified the process and reduced processing time by mapping confidential credentials across the hybrid and cloud environments. BYOD technology and the work necessary to maintain access credentials have increased sales for the privileged access management solutions market. A prospective Privileged Access Management solution is needed to observe and audit the security audit and other activities linked to privileged accounts. The position and privileges, access to the enterprise's critical data, and the system's vulnerability allow hackers to hack their accounts and steal the enterprise's data.

Dominant Key Players on Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Covered are:

Balabit Corporation

Hitachi ID Systems Inc.

Arcon

Iraje Software

Beyondtrust, Inc.

CA, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Cyberark Software Ltd.

Krontech, Inc.

The privileged access management sector aims to provide secure inspections, manage, and monitor all privileged account actions in an enterprise. To maintain a safe information environment, privileged access management has a variety of applications in the business, government, and healthcare sectors. Furthermore, private or hybrid technology in leading companies has increased the need for cybersecurity solutions such as privileged access control systems. On the other hand, the advent of intelligence-based privileged access management solutions will likely provide lucrative prospects for the privileged access management solutions industry throughout the forecast period.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Drivers

Significant factors fueling the development of the privileged access management solutions market include increased acceptance of privileged access solutions due to increased government regulatory laws and increased worries about cybersecurity risks. The market is likely to benefit from increased digitalization and acceptance of cloud computing services during the projected period. Furthermore, the rise of intelligence-based PAM represents a significant market opportunity for privileged access control solutions. Insider attacks are on the rise, resulting in data breaches in corporations. Because of the threat picture of insider assaults, there has been widespread use of privileged identity management. Superuser accounts have access to a massive database within an organization, and the security of this data is the primary goal of businesses. The market for privileged identity management is likely to grow significantly.

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Restraints:

Small businesses can manage their critical admin accounts manually, but due to their complicated infrastructure, huge industrial sectors frequently fail to safeguard their privileged accounts. Even though they use privileged access management software solutions, the sustainability of such systems is a key constraint. The company grows at a faster rate. However, the privileged access management software cannot keep up with the company's expansion. Modifications and revisions and the purchase of a new software solution incur significant business requirements and expenditures. However, the high cost of installing privileged access control solutions and a poor understanding of cybersecurity threats are key impediments to this industry's growth. Still, the expensive cost of implementing privileged access acts as a major barrier to early adoption, stifling industry expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The emergence of COVID-19 has been a major driver of expanding cloud-based systems for data cybersecurity, driving the need for privileged access control solutions. The market is expected to increase relatively rapidly by the conclusion of 2021. However, the worldwide privileged access management solutions industry was chiefly hampered by a lack of available skilled labor during the global lockout. Furthermore, increased demand for hybrid cloud solutions combined with cybersecurity solutions is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Several countries' economies have suffered as a result of the pandemic. However, it had a beneficial impact on the value of the privileged access management solutions market. Numerous companies have used work-from-home trends to sustain corporate operations. These businesses rely solely on the internet to share data and other critical activities. In recent years, there has been an upsurge in the volume of data security. As a result, the need for privileged access management software solutions has grown in recent years.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions Market Segmentation

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market By Type

The software segment is estimated to take the lead in market development.

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market By Application

Windows is likely to emerge as a top contender in the global market through the forecast period.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions Market Regional Insights

Privileged access control software solutions are currently being adopted in North America. As North America has more industrial divisions and commercial units, there is a big volume of data that requires greater security. In addition, the region's growing number of self-employment and startups has assisted the expansion of the privileged access management solutions market. Asia-Pacific is currently prioritizing enterprise expansion to stabilize its economic growth. The organizations are concentrating their efforts on improving their security systems. The introduction of e-governance has prompted the government to place a greater emphasis on identity theft. Furthermore, as enterprises move toward real-time communication, thefts from web browsing, peer-to-peer traffic, email correspondence, and file exchange have significantly grown, further fuel the market growth during the projection period.

