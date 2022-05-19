Radar Simulator Market Size Worth $2.42Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Radar Simulator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware and Software), System (System Testing and Operator Training), and Application (Military and Commercial)”, the global radar simulator market growth is driven by the rising demand for air traffic control radar simulators from the airline and airport authorities, increasing demand for skilled and trained radar operators, the rise in commercial as well as air force aircrafts along with military land clearance operations. The market was dominated by North America, with more than 40% share in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market till 2028. The commercial segment led the global market with more than 50% share in 2021. The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005422/





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.76 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.42 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 152 No. Tables 85 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, System, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The radar simulator market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the radar simulator market in 2021 and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of the radar simulator market in North America is attributed to the rise in investments in radar simulator technologies, owing to the increasing illicit activities. Another factor catalyzing the radar simulator market size in North America include the higher awareness related to the radar systems among the end users. Some of the key radar simulator market players in the North America include L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Mercury Systems Inc.; Collins Aerospace; and Textron Systems Corporation.



Radar Simulator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Adacel Technologies Limited; ARI Simulation; Buffalo Computer Graphics; Cambridge Pixel Ltd.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Mercury Systems Inc.; Micro Nav Limited; Collins Aerospace; Textron Systems Corporation; and Ultra Electronics Inc. are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential radar simulator market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Adacel Technologies Limited announced a new five-year contract with Airservices Australia for Control Tower Simulator (CTS) support services. The contract value is estimated at approximately US$ 7 million.

In 2021, Mercury Systems, Inc. (Atlanta Micro) bought Atlanta Micro, Inc., based in Norcross, Georgia. Atlanta is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance RF modules and components, such as advanced monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), which are critical for high-speed data acquisition applications, such as electronic warfare, radar, and weapons.

In terms of radar simulator market share, Europe accounted for the second largest region. The radar simulators are widely adopted for training operators on to create several scenarios that they encounter in real-life while operating a radar system across the European countries. Moreover, government initiatives for the development of advanced military technology platforms are boosting the radar simulator market growth in the region.



The radar simulator market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As per the report published by SIPRI in 2021, the total military spending in Asia-Pacific reached US$ 586 billion in 2021, which accounted for a rise of 3% compared to 2020; it is expected to be on an upward trend in the coming years. China and India were two of the major economies that increased their military spending, resulting in the rise in of the procurement of radar simulators in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the rising investment of key market players to fulfill the growing demand for radar simulators is anticipated to fuel the market growth across the region.

The MEA is expected to witness moderate growth in the radar simulator market during the forecast period due to the moderate implementation of radar simulators and limited adoption of advanced military technologies. However, increasing awareness about radar simulators and associated benefits in military & commercial aerospace sectors is expected to support the growth of the radar simulator market across the region. Conflicts between countries such as Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iran, and Iraq have led to an increase in the import of arms and ammunition in the region. Various governments in South America, including Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, are allocating additional budgets in defense to strengthen their military forces and safeguard their nations from any external threats. These factors are contributing to the growth of the radar simulator market in the MEA. However, many sectors, including the military and defense sector, were affected due to lockdowns imposed in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant disruption of supply chains. The MEA experienced three waves of the outbreak that impaired the region's entire defense ecosystem. In early 2020, the airports in the region were shut down, bringing the aviation industry to a standstill, which further hampered the procurement of advanced radars and radar simulators.



The MEA is experiencing a decrease in the production and procurement of various military and defense components, including radar simulators and related components. Several countries in the region reduced their military expenditure during the pandemic. However, since 2021, the Gulf countries seemed to exhibit a flattened infection curve. Economic reforms proposed by governments and the resurgence of the international trade in this region during the COVID recovery period are expected to present the market with growth opportunities for the future growth. Countries such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iran, Bahrain, South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt are on the path of resuming production and trade operations that are projected to support the military and defense industry in this region during the forecast period.

Radar Simulator Market: Application Overview

The radar simulator market, by application, has been segmented as military and commercial. The market for the military category is expected grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The development of new combat systems, such as electronic warfare and network-centric warfare, which require radar simulators for functional testing, is largely facilitating the expansion of this segment. The demand for qualified and trained military people is another important factor contributing to the growth of the radar simulator market for the military segment.















