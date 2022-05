Worldwide Pallet Industry to 2027 - Featuring Brambles, Schoeller Allibert and CABKA Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pallet market reached a value of US$ 57.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 75.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pallets refer to horizontal platforms that support goods and assist in carrying them from one place to another using a front loader or a forklift. They are one of the most common bases employed to stack goods and are generally secured with a stretch wrap, pallet collar, adhesive or other means of stabilization. They can be manufactured using different materials depending on the application, such as wood, plastic, metal, etc. As they are relatively stronger than other containers like plastic wrappers and cardboard boxes, workers can stack heavier objects on a single pallet without breaking it. Owing to these attributes, they are extensively used by a large number of manufacturers and shippers of commercial goods across the globe.



With the rising sales of smartphones, increasing penetration of the internet and growing e-commerce industry, the demand for logistics services is being spurred considerably which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the pallet market across the globe.

Apart from this, increasing consumer expenditure on housing and infrastructural activities owing to the inflating income levels of consumers, in confluence with the rapid urbanization as well as industrialization, is boosting the demand for pallets worldwide. In addition, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to incorporate technological innovations in the production of pallets.

For instance, they have introduced multiple-trip pallets, which aid in reducing cost per-trip, eradicating solid waste and improving operational efficiency. Plastic pallets have also gained immense popularity across various sectors on account of their reusability and recyclability.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pallet market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, application and structural design.



Breakup by Type:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Paper

Wood currently represents the most popular pallet type as it is widely used for handling and storing purposes. In comparison with other pallet types, wood pallets are more durable, lightweight and cost-effective.



Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Machinery and Metal

Construction

Others

The food and beverage segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.



Breakup by Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Others

At present, block pallets exhibit dominance in the market, followed by stringer and others. These pallets use blocks of plywood, solid waste and plastic to support the unit load. Furthermore, they are relatively taller, which helps in making additional clearance for fork insertion.



Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

North America enjoys the leading position in the market, owing to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and health supplements. The majority of the demand in the region comes from the United States and Canada as a result of their well-established food and beverage as well as the construction industry.



Based on imports and exports, Germany presently represents the largest importer, while Poland represents the biggest exporter of pallets around the world.



Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Brambles Ltd.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

LOSCAM

CABKA Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the size of the global pallet market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global pallet market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pallet market?

4. What is the breakup of the global pallet market based on the type?

5. What is the breakup of the global pallet market based on the application?

6. What is the breakup of the global pallet market based on the structural design?

7. What are the key regions in the global pallet market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global pallet market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pallet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Structural Design

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Wood

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plastic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Metal

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Corrugated Paper

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Machinery and Metal

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Construction

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Structural Design

8.1 Block

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Stringer

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Pallet Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Brambles Ltd

12.3.2 Rehrig Pacific Company

12.3.3 Schoeller Allibert

12.3.4 LOSCAM

12.3.5 CABKA Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57xk7f

Attachment