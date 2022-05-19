New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Teeth Whitening Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279471/?utm_source=GNW

However, misleading advertisements and adverse effects of product on application hamper the market growth.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, more than 1 in 4 adults (26%) in the US suffers from untreated tooth decay issues.Additionally, 46% of adults aged 30 years or above reveal the signs of gum disease, and severe gum disease affects ~9% of adults.



Further, tooth decay and gum diseases are the leading causes of many teeth discoloration issues, extrinsic and intrinsic dental stains, dental caries, and many more.According to a report published by the American Dental Association, teeth whitening kits prove effective on both extrinsic and intrinsic staining.



Also, a tooth whitening kit is a standard, elective procedure, less-invasive esthetic treatment for people seeking oral hygiene.



In Australia and other wealthy economies in APAC, the popularity of teeth whitening kits is high, particularly among people of age less than 35.For example, teeth whitening kits are classified under the cosmetic category in Australia rather than therapeutic goods.



A report published by the Australian Dental Association states that 6% of young consumers opt for non-dentist services for teeth whitening.Moreover, ~50% of consumers who seek to whiten their teeth buy do-it-yourself (DIY) whitening products/kits available over-the-counter (OTC) in pharmacies or sold online.



Furthermore, the European Union (EU) reports states that, to date, millions of teeth whitening kits have been sold worldwide.Teeth whitening kits can be applied as paint-on-gel strips or mouth guards.



The adoption of teeth whitening kits has surged due to teeth whitening toothpaste and mouth rinses now containing low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant for preventing plaque and inflammation of the gums. Such factors fuel the growth of the teeth whitening kits market.



Adverse effects of the products and misleading advertisements negatively impact the growth of the teeth whitening kits market.This is caused when gums are exposed to the whitening solutions making the gum appear white on coming in contact with the whitening solution.



Therefore, when gums are exposed to the whitening solutions for a prolonged period, it results in inflammation and redness. Thus, mild and transient tooth sensitivity, which can be prevalent with higher concentrations of active agents, is one of the common adverse effects of the use of OTC or dentist-dispensed, tray-based teeth whitening kits.



Misleading advertisements for teeth whitening kits hinder the growth of the overall teeth whitening kits market.The Australian Dental Association research confirms that a few product manufacturers and non-dentist teeth whitening service providers make statements that appear to be misleading or irrelevant.



For example, some product manufacturers categorize their products as "all-natural" and safer, but their products often contain chemicals, such as sodium chloride or sodium perborate.Therefore, Australian Dental Association has informed that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and its partner state and territory consumer protection agencies are responsible for monitoring such misleading advertisements on teeth whitening kits and services.



Additionally, regulatory bodies, such as the Australian Dental Association, are responsible for preventing the sale of kits that do not meet the regulatory framework by pinpointing misleading advertisements. Such aforementioned factors restrict the global teeth whitening kits market growth.



The global teeth whitening kits market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.Based on product type, the market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, powders, teeth whitening kits device, and others.



The whitening toothpaste segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during 2021–2028.Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) report states that whitening toothpaste comprises chemical blue "covarine" that adheres to the surface of teeth by creating an optical illusion making teeth appear less yellow.



For example, the American Dental Association (ADA) has offered a seal of acceptance to Colgate Optic White Toothpaste (Sparkling White), ensuring the public that the product is efficient and safe in preventing tooth decay.Also, the Colgate Optic White Impact Whitening Toothpaste contains more hydrogen peroxide than other Colgate Whitening Toothpaste, and these products are specifically designed for people who are more prone to smoking.



Furthermore, the ADA report states that a wide range of extrinsic stains can be effectively reduced with mechanical interventions, such as brushing with a whitening toothpaste or professional prophylaxis. A few OTC whitening products, such as toothpaste, are effective in removing extrinsic (surface) stains on the enamel and will not significantly impact intrinsic stains or the intrinsic color of the tooth. The aforementioned factors bolster the adoption of toothpaste, driving the overall growth of the teeth whitening kits market.



The whitening gels and strips segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the overall market during the forecast period.Consumers majorly adopt teeth whitening gels and strips due to their ease of application and affordability.



Also, the National Library of Medicine report states that one of the most requested aesthetic treatments for dentists is dental bleaching through whitening gels. This is because teeth whitening gels are prescribed by the dentists, as well as they are OTC gels containing bleaching ingredients that whiten the teeth or lighten tooth discoloration.



The World Health Organization (WHO), American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Australian Dental Association are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global teeth whitening kits market.

