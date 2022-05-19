Fleur & Bee Releases Beginner-Friendly Retinol Moisturizer

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleur & Bee just released its most innovative product yet, an affordable retinol moisturizer that is clean, effective, and formulated to reduce the negative side effects commonly associated with retinol. While retinol is one of the most praised skincare ingredients, it is known to often cause irritation, redness, and peeling. Fleur & Bee's unique new moisturizer Youth Fairy promises to be the perfect beginner-friendly retinol product that allows customers to build up a tolerance to retinol while reaping its benefits.

"Retinol is one of the best-researched skincare ingredients and highly effective at increasing cell turnover, targeting signs of aging, and reducing acne," says Matthias Hug, founder of Fleur & Bee. "Unfortunately, most products on the market are not designed for people new to retinol and are too harsh. Our goal was to create a formula people with sensitive skin or new to retinol can use."

Youth Fairy includes a small yet highly effective dose of retinol (0.03%) and combines it with over a dozen nourishing botanical and science-backed ingredients.

"Evening primrose oil, aloe vera, and squalane help soothe and reduce any potential inflammation caused by introducing retinol into your routine," says Hug. "We created a formula that is chock-full of quality ingredients that work synergistically to deliver results and nourish your skin."

All ingredients used in Youth Fairy are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. The product is made with renewable wind energy and packaged in 100% recycled post-consumer waste paper. Youth Fairy is priced at $35 and is available on Fleur & Bee's online store and on Amazon.

ABOUT FLEUR & BEE: Based in South Pasadena, California, Fleur & Bee believes that what we put on our bodies is as important as what we put in our bodies and that high-quality skincare doesn't have to be expensive. All our formulas are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Each jar is packed with the best ingredients nature and science have to offer. All products are available for $40 or less. Fleur & Bee donates one percent of all sales to charity.

