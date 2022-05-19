In 2021, the gene synthesis segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market.However, the genome engineering segment is expected to register highest CAGR during 2021 to 2028.

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Biology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Products, Technology, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279470/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing investments in synthetic biology and the rising number of start-ups are driving the market growth. However, the renewed regulations for biotechnology hamper the market growth.



Synthetic biology is the science of designing, altering, and building simple organisms to perform specific therapeutic or industrial utilities. The organisms created are genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which do not require a definition that distinguishes them from genetic modifications.



The rising number of start-ups is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.Biotechnology entrepreneurs easily raise funds and procure equipment and space from governments of the respective countries.



Indie Bio (California, US) and EU (Ireland) are among the first synthetic biology accelerators.The start-ups are emerging in Asia Pacific, as governments in this region are providing funds for the domestic development of synthetic biology.



For instance, the Government of India funded IITM Bioincubator, a department of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to start a state-of-the-art research facility for cancer biology and a Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility.The funds were provided by agencies such as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).



The Indian Institute of Technology Madras raised US$ 7.86 million (550 million rupees) in the fiscal year 2016–2017. In China, Chinaccelerator is a financer that provides mentorship programs for helping start-ups. It is also associated with SOSV, a venture capital and investment management firm,, which helps establish start-ups by providing funds under programs such as RebelBio and Indie Bio. The easy availability of funds for ideas is motivating entrepreneurs in the world to establish synthetic biology businesses.



• Siolta Therapeutics, a US-based firm founded in 2016, produces therapeutic microbial consortia to prevent and treat inflammatory illnesses. It evaluates clinical data and develops mixed-species therapies for oral supplementation. Unlike existing medications for allergies, the microbiome-based approach operates before the onset of the immune dysfunction cascade. STMC-103H, a flagship therapeutic candidate of Siolta Therapeutics, is being studied for the treatment of allergic asthma as well as other chronic inflammatory illnesses, including atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis.



• Kinnva Ltd., established in 2017, is a synthetic biology start-up catering to biotech, cleantech, and Agri-tech segments. Using a unique fermentation technology and sophisticated processing methods, Kinnva produces high-value biochemicals for applications in the food, feed, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics industries.



• Genecis, a Canadian firm established in 2016, employs synthetic biology techniques to convert the trash into high-value commodities. The company used bacterial culture to treat food waste from landfills into compostable polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) bioplastics. These bioplastics are suitable for the food, agriculture, and textiles businesses, among others, willing to replace plastics with more sustainable alternatives. PHA polymers, unlike ordinary plastics, disintegrate within a year.



Thus, start-ups are contributing significantly to the synthetic biology market expansion.



Based on product, the synthetic biology market is segmented into oligonucleotides, chassis organisms, enzymes, and xeno-nucleic acid.The oligonucleotides segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.Based on technology, the synthetic biology market is segmented into, gene synthesis, genome engineering, measurement & modeling, cloning & sequencing, nanotechnology, and others.



In 2021, the gene synthesis segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market.However, the genome engineering segment is expected to register highest CAGR during 2021 to 2028.



The growth of genome engineering segment is owing to the rising applications of genetic engineering and gene therapy. Further, based on application, the synthetic biology market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, enviornmental applications, food and agriculture, and others. The medical applications segment is further segmented as, drug discovery & therapeutics and pharmaceuticals. In 2021, the medical applications segment held the largest market share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.



Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies operating in the synthetic biology market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies have allowed the synthetic biology market players in expanding their business and enhancing their geographic presence, along with contributing to the overall market growth.



Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped them strengthen their customer base and extend their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the synthetic biology market are listed below.



In February 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of GeneMapper Software, a flexible genotyping software package that provides DNA sizing and quality allele calls for all Thermo Fisher Scientific electrophoresis-based genotyping.



In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of Oncomine BRCA Assay GX. It is a targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to provide comprehensive amplification of all coding regions of the human BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, enabling accurate and sensitive detection of various mutation classes.



In April 2022, Merck KGaA Acquisition of MAST Platform from Lonza, a Leading Automated Bioreactor Sampling System. The acquisition of the MAST platform is another milestone to accelerate innovation in Merck’s Process Solutions business unit.



In February 2022, Merck announced the transaction closing to acquire Exelead, following regulatory clearances and the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions, for approximately USD 780 million in cash.



A few of the key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the synthetic biology market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Institute of Health (NIH), and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

