Global Potassium Citrate Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global potassium citrate market reached a value of US$ 692.6 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 894.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Potassium citrate (K3C6H5O7) or tri-potassium citrate, refers to a white, odorless, citric, hygroscopic crystalline powder that is manufactured by combining potassium bicarbonate and citric acid. It acts as an essential mineral for maintaining body fluid volume, regulating cell function, and balancing electrolytes. This, in turn, helps in treating kidney stone conditions, reducing the risk of metabolic ailments, producing alkalizing effects in the body for balancing urinary pH levels, maintaining a healthy heart, and controlling muscle and nerve function.
Potassium Citrate Market Trends
The widespread adoption of potassium citrate across various industrial verticals, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage (F&B), as an alternative to sodium citrate is one of the prime factors primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the rising demand for a healthy diet and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers regarding the increasing prevalence of heart disorders caused due to the consumption of sodium in excessive amount.
In line with this, the extensive product utilization as an emulsifying agent for achieving soft crumb structure and enhancing shelf life of various baked and confectionery items is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating investments made by the government of various countries in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing diuretics as a clinical medicine to reduce the fluid level in the human body without losing potassium is contributing to the market growth.
Potassium citrate also functions as an electrolyte replenisher, protein supplement, excipient, and antiacid, which, in turn, is facilitating their widespread adoption across the healthcare sector. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst the key players for launching advanced, potassium-nitrate infused personal care products to extend their existing brand portfolio is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global potassium citrate market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, function and End-user.
Breakup by Type:
- Monohydrate
- Anhydrous
Breakup by Function:
- Acidulant
- Emulsifier
- Stabilizer
- Antioxidants
- Others
Breakup by End-user:
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, ATPGroup, Cargill Incorporated, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, FBC Industries, Foodchem International Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Niran BioChemical Limited, RZBC Group Co. Ltd. and Tate & Lyle plc
