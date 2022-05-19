Global Potassium Citrate Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Citrate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global potassium citrate market reached a value of US$ 692.6 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 894.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Potassium citrate (K3C6H5O7) or tri-potassium citrate, refers to a white, odorless, citric, hygroscopic crystalline powder that is manufactured by combining potassium bicarbonate and citric acid. It acts as an essential mineral for maintaining body fluid volume, regulating cell function, and balancing electrolytes. This, in turn, helps in treating kidney stone conditions, reducing the risk of metabolic ailments, producing alkalizing effects in the body for balancing urinary pH levels, maintaining a healthy heart, and controlling muscle and nerve function.



Potassium Citrate Market Trends

The widespread adoption of potassium citrate across various industrial verticals, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage (F&B), as an alternative to sodium citrate is one of the prime factors primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the rising demand for a healthy diet and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers regarding the increasing prevalence of heart disorders caused due to the consumption of sodium in excessive amount.

In line with this, the extensive product utilization as an emulsifying agent for achieving soft crumb structure and enhancing shelf life of various baked and confectionery items is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating investments made by the government of various countries in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing diuretics as a clinical medicine to reduce the fluid level in the human body without losing potassium is contributing to the market growth.

Potassium citrate also functions as an electrolyte replenisher, protein supplement, excipient, and antiacid, which, in turn, is facilitating their widespread adoption across the healthcare sector. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst the key players for launching advanced, potassium-nitrate infused personal care products to extend their existing brand portfolio is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global potassium citrate market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, function and End-user.



Breakup by Type:

Monohydrate

Anhydrous

Breakup by Function:

Acidulant

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Antioxidants

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, ATPGroup, Cargill Incorporated, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, FBC Industries, Foodchem International Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Niran BioChemical Limited, RZBC Group Co. Ltd. and Tate & Lyle plc



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global potassium citrate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global potassium citrate market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global potassium citrate market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Potassium Citrate Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Monohydrate

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Anhydrous

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Acidulant

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Emulsifier

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Stabilizer

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Antioxidants

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Personal Care

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ATPGroup

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cargill Incorporated

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 FBC Industries

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Foodchem International Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Niran BioChemical Limited

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Tate & Lyle PLC

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

