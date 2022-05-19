The global stick & sachet packing machine market was valued at US$ 6,819.38 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 10,978.92 million by 2028

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Coverage Type, Product Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279469/?utm_source=GNW

In 2020, the stick pack packing machine segment led the market with 59.0% and was valued at US$ 4,026.08 million. Based on product type, the market was led by powder and granule with 55.3% in 2020. By end user, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and others.



The global stick & sachet packing machine market is spread across APAC, the MEA, Europe, North America, and SAM.



Small sealed flexible packets with three or four layers of packaging are known as sachets.Aluminum, paper, cellulose, plastic, or fabric are used to make sachets.



These are tiny packages sealed on all sides and contain products, such as tea, coffee, detergents, shampoo, mouth fresheners, ketchup, spices, cream, lubricant, oil, sugar, and sauces in liquid, powder, or capsule form. Primarily, the cosmetics, personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industries deploy sachet packaging.



Sachet packets are less expensive than larger packets and require less storage space, lowering shipping costs. The main target market for sachet packing vendors is low-income groups, such as the poor or lower-middle-class, who are price-sensitive and will always pick a less expensive option.



The end users of the stick and sachet packing machine market, include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics, among others. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific (APAC) are the major hubs for packaging industry growth, and these regions are also anticipated to drive the growth of the global stick and sachet packaging machine market.



The overall global stick and sachet packing machine market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and ground handling software forecast concerning all the market segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants in this process are industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the log management market.



The global stick and sachet packaging machine makers manufacture two types of machines, including stick pack packing machine and sachet packing machine are among the key market players are helpful for packaging powder & granule and liquid type of products. The stick and sachet packaging machine manufacturers, including ARANOW Packaging Machinery, S.L.; Ingeniería de Envasado Vertical S.L.; IMA-Ilapak; Körber AG; Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC; MESPACK, S.L.; OMAG S.r.l.; SmartPac Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH; Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology); and Universal Pack S.r.l.



The rise in end-user verticals, surge in demand for consumer-friendly packaging, and the need for complete protection of products have strengthened the role of packaging as a viable and cost-effective choice across the world.There is an increasing need for pharmaceuticals across the Middle East and Africa.



Countries, such as the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt, have enormous economic potential.Their manufacturing and subsequent handling within the pharmaceutical supply chain necessitates special packaging and handling complications.



Pharmaceutical makers are forced to pass on rising costs to packaging businesses; this has become one of the primary drivers of the global stick & sachet packing machine market.



Digital printing impacts every aspect of the packaging and shows no indications of slowing down.Packagers have significantly more personalization and customization choices with digital printing than mechanical processes, such as typesetting.



Over the last decade, most packaging companies shifted from traditional to digital packaging.However, entirely retooling a factory takes time.



Only a few companies will likely be left standing in 2022, if they have not jumped on board the digital train and made that progressive investment. Digital printing makes customization much easier, leading to the growth of the global stick & sachet packing machine market.



The demand for lightweight and thin-walled packaging has increased significantly to address sustainability and environmental concerns and lower the quantity of materials required in packaging.As a result, equipment manufacturers focus on developing machines with greater functionality to increase production speed while tolerating fragile and thinner packing materials.



Automation in packaging equipment has some advantages, including enhanced operability, flexibility, and a better throughput rate, ultimately boosting the global stick & sachet packing machine market.

