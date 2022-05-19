Titan Capital Markets Releases Key Analysis of AI Market Outlook And Trends For 2022

New York, NY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS PTY LTD, an AFSL-licensed and ASIC-regulated integrated educational financial group in Australia that helps members to improve their financial thinking and forex trading skills through extensive online and offline financial education courses and systematic social trading training programs, recently released a comprehensive report on AI market outlook and trends for 2022. US stocks ended the first quarter of 2022 with the worst performance in two years because of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and political conflicts. TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS owners believe that traders can still make a breakthrough in the second quarter of 2022. The report revealed that the key to pursuing the right medium and long-term trends is Artificial Intelligence.

Whether an investor focuses on innovation or not determines their winning rate in forex trading. Artificial Intelligence or AI has the feature to help enterprises boost their competitiveness and growth potential, as well as deliver on a better-than-average growth. As mentioned in the latest report released by TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS, the world is still in the early stage of 'AI’s disruptive innovation cycle'. AI is being brought into play in many fields, including virtual assistance, health care, agriculture, finance, and even the much-discussed metaverse. The key point revealed in the report is that in a disruptive and ever-changing market environment, those who can make maximum utilization of AI will be able to usher in the future trends in their industries for the next five years.

To connect the forex trading strategies and trading experiences between each member and master traders, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has built the "Titan Wealth Ecosystem", which allows members to conduct automatic transactions by using the top AI copy trading system developed by TITAN and achieve their goals in life. With such an innovative business model, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has gained great popularity and recognition in both the business and financial industries.

As per the report, governments and big corporations are making AI layouts in advance to boost the win rate in trading. As the prevalence of AI gradually increases, the governments of major countries around the world, including Canada, China, the United States, Japan, and the European Union, have been making layouts in the AI industry by actively cultivating AI talents and formulating related policies. In addition to that, many influential technology companies have been taking active steps to develop AI technologies, integrate AI applications into their products and services, and even acquire related companies. According to experts, the global AI market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% from 2022 to 2025, and the global AI market value is projected to reach $6.4 trillion by 2025, nearly triple the value in 2020.

In the face of the fluctuations in global stock market prices, major central banks around the world are trying to diminish the monetary policy uncertainty. Although this may help create more friendly stock and foreign exchange market environments, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS advises traders to use transparent and robust social trading platforms, so as to better prepare for future challenges and boost the win rate in trading.