Worldwide Prepaid Electricity Metering Industry to 2027 - Featuring Exceleron Software, HCL Technologies and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Electricity Metering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prepaid electricity metering market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
The efficient utilization of electricity currently represents one of the biggest concerns around the world. This has resulted in a shift from convention electromechanical meters to prepaid electricity meters as they provide better security and control and enable users to pay for electricity in advance as well as keep track of the electricity consumed. Besides this, prepaid electricity meters help minimize the gap between the cost of power supply and revenue realized by ensuring timely payments. Consequently, their utilization is increasing in both the emerging and developed economies
At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for energy security across the globe. As energy conservation and efficient utilization of power are key aspects of energy security, there is an increase in the overall sales of prepaid electricity meters across the globe. These meters instantly provide data of power consumption, which is then analyzed by users to control the use and stabilize energy demands.
Besides this, prepaid electricity meters are getting more preference, especially in emerging economies, as the leading electricity firms are focusing on reducing their financial losses due to consumers' reluctance or inability to make bill payments on time. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are mandating the utilization of prepaid electricity meters to minimize human intervention in metering, billing and collection
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global prepaid electricity metering market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, component, phase and end user
Breakup by Type:
- Thin Meter Based Solutions
- Thick Meter Based Solutions
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Phase:
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Breakup by End User:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Calico Energy Inc., Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.), Exceleron Software Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Itron Inc., KAMSTRUP A/S, Landis+Gyr, Oracle Corporation, PayGo Electric, Siemens AG and Wipro Limited
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global prepaid electricity metering market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global prepaid electricity metering market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the phase?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global prepaid electricity metering market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Prepaid Electricity Metering Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Thin Meter Based Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Thick Meter Based Solutions
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Phase
8.1 Single Phase
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Three Phase
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Commercial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Residential
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Accenture Plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Calico Energy Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Exceleron Software Inc
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 HCL Technologies Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Infosys Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Itron Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 KAMSTRUP A/S
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Landis+Gyr
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Oracle Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 PayGo Electric
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Siemens AG
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 Wipro Limited
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp3zfb