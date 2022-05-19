Worldwide Prepaid Electricity Metering Industry to 2027 - Featuring Exceleron Software, HCL Technologies and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Electricity Metering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prepaid electricity metering market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



The efficient utilization of electricity currently represents one of the biggest concerns around the world. This has resulted in a shift from convention electromechanical meters to prepaid electricity meters as they provide better security and control and enable users to pay for electricity in advance as well as keep track of the electricity consumed. Besides this, prepaid electricity meters help minimize the gap between the cost of power supply and revenue realized by ensuring timely payments. Consequently, their utilization is increasing in both the emerging and developed economies



At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for energy security across the globe. As energy conservation and efficient utilization of power are key aspects of energy security, there is an increase in the overall sales of prepaid electricity meters across the globe. These meters instantly provide data of power consumption, which is then analyzed by users to control the use and stabilize energy demands.

Besides this, prepaid electricity meters are getting more preference, especially in emerging economies, as the leading electricity firms are focusing on reducing their financial losses due to consumers' reluctance or inability to make bill payments on time. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are mandating the utilization of prepaid electricity meters to minimize human intervention in metering, billing and collection



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Calico Energy Inc., Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.), Exceleron Software Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Itron Inc., KAMSTRUP A/S, Landis+Gyr, Oracle Corporation, PayGo Electric, Siemens AG and Wipro Limited



