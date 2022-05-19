ReWalk Robotics Confirms Receipt of Director Candidate Nominations from Creative Value Capital

Shareholders Are Not Required to Take Action at This Time



MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, today announced that it has received notice from Creative Value Capital Limited Partnership (“CVC”), which claims to hold approximately 3% of ReWalk’s outstanding shares, that it intends to nominate two candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and submit two additional proposals for consideration at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Board will present its recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company's definitive proxy materials, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. The date of the Annual Meeting has not yet been announced. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Jeff Dykan, Chairman of the Board, commented:

“ReWalk’s Board maintains an active and open dialogue with the Company’s shareholders to ensure their feedback and ideas are incorporated into our decisions and strategy. We have engaged in good faith with CVC to understand its perspectives and the qualifications of its nominees. At this point, we continue to seek a constructive resolution that spares shareholders from having to endure a costly, distracting and unnecessary proxy fight. We are focused on continuing to strengthen ReWalk’s Board for the benefit of all shareholders. Notably, the October 2020 appointment of Randel Richner and the April 2022 appointment of Joseph E. Turk, Jr. exemplify our commitment to strategic Board refreshment. Both individuals possess critical skill sets in reimbursement and post-CMS commercialization, which aligns with our short and long-term needs. We look forward to engaging further with our shareholders in the days and weeks to come.”

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com .

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States.

ReStore® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.



