Global Ground Penetrating Radar Markets Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $1.11 Bn by 2027 - Focus on Handheld Systems, Cart-Based Systems, & Vehicle-Mounted Systems

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Offering, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market is estimated to be USD 718.65 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1112.34 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.13%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Chemring Group, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc (GSSI), Geoscanners, Groundradar Inc, Guideline GEO, Hilti, IDS Georadar, Impulseradar, Leica Geosystems AG, Maverick Inspection, Penetradar Corp, Pipehawk plc, Proceq, Radiodetection, Sensors & Software Inc, T&A Survey, Transient Technologies, US Radar, Utsi Electronics Ltd.



Competitive QuadrantThe report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Concerns Pertaining to Safety and Protection of Underground Utilities

4.1.2 Advantages of GPR Over Other Traditional Technologies

4.1.3 Government Support for Implementation of Ground Penetrating Radars

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Ownership Cost of Ground Penetrating Radars

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 High Demand for Real-Time GPR Services

4.3.2 Aging Infrastructure and Increasing Maintenance Requirements

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Skillset to Operate GPR Equipment



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Handheld Systems

6.3 Cart-Based Systems

6.4 Vehicle-Mounted Systems



7 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Utility Detection

7.3 Concrete Investigation

7.4 Transportation Infrastructure

7.5 Archaeology

7.6 Geology and Environment

7.7 Law Enforcement and Military

7.8 Others



8 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Equipment

8.3 Services



9 Americas' Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market



12 APAC's Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

Chemring Group

Geophysical Survey Systems Inc (GSSI)

Geoscanners

Groundradar Inc

Guideline GEO

Hilti

IDS Georadar

Impulseradar

Leica Geosystems AG

Maverick Inspection

Penetradar Corp

Pipehawk plc

Proceq

Radiodetection

Sensors & Software Inc

T&A Survey

Transient Technologies

US Radar

Utsi Electronics Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jumslz

Attachment