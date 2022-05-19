English Finnish

Boreo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Jouni Grönroos

Boreo Plc Managers’ Transactions 19 May 2022 at 15:00 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jouni Grönroos

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Boreo Oyj

LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15262/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900724

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 229 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 229 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen

CFO

mobile +358 40 556 3546

www.boreo.com



Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs some 400 people in six countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.