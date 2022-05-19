ADC partners with Alt Magic to launch the first WebXR Cannabis Store in Metaverse

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC , a leading cannabis distribution company, announced a partnership with Alt Magic to present the first ever WebXR cannabis store. The store allows users to talk with like minded people in the Metaverse using their VR headset even if they don’t have a VR headset they can use their smartphone, tablet or computer to enjoy the WebXR experience.

It’s the first time that people on all major devices will be able to enter a cannabis store, pick up products, review ingredients and make purchases from the Metaverse.

ADC showcased and launched the cannabis store to thousands of people during 420 and is now sharing the cannabis shop with the rest of the world.

Next up, ADC will be launching live podcasts with top cannabis experts and industry leaders to provide education in a way that has never been done before.

ADC is a manufacturer and distributor of alternative cannabinoid products including CBD, Delta 8, CBN, CBG, THCV, THC-O and HHC.

ADC was founded by Michael Rich, an entrepreneur and cannabis enthusiast for more than 20 years. Michael moved from Vancouver Island, Canada to America four years ago and has since worked and consulted many of the most respected, responsible cannabis brands that people trust. ADC is now innovating the space by opening the first Web 3.0 store accessible by all devices. Previous to the cannabis business, Michael focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing, working with over 100 of the top fortune 500 companies.

About ADC:

ADC is a tech driven emerging cannabis wholesale and distribution company that represents cannabis brands that people trust. ADC helps retail partners (wholesalers, distributors, convenience stores, liquor stores, cbd shops, discount tobacco and vape shops) navigate a 3.5 billion dollar industry by providing the top margin top brands and products in the channel.

