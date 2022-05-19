CEX.IO to Host Workshop at the Money Reimagined Summit, Kick-Off to the Consensus 2022 Festival

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, will host a workshop on Thursday, June 9 at the Consensus 2022 festival’s Money Reimagined Summit. The 20-minute session is entitled, “Putting Your Digital Assets to Work with Staking: a Primer for Retail and Institutional.”

Led by CEX.IO executives Will Evans, Managing Director, the Americas, and Rich Evans, Managing Director for CEX.IO’s institutional offering, Prime Liquidity, the session will debunk the myths about the incompatibility between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi), arguing that proof of stake is the future of TradFi.

“There is a growing misconception that DeFi will replace traditional finance in the coming years, when in fact it’s becoming more and more clear that crypto will exist next to orthodox finance,” shared Evans. “Crypto staking, the process of supporting a blockchain network’s operation, is a perfect example of how DeFi can exist within the limits of traditional finance, and has enormous potential for investors.”

Participants will walk away from the session with a firm understanding of:

The opportunities for retail and institutional investors

How to put their digital assets to work with staking

CEX.IO is a globally recognized leader in the digital asset industry. The organization was recently named in the Top Ten of the CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark, a global ranking of more than 150 global spot exchanges created to bring transparency and accountability to the crypto asset exchange landscape, by providing a framework for assessing risk. Thus far in 2022, the company has also been recognized by Forbes as a Top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange, named “Best Overall DeFi Platform” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and was a Hedgeweek award finalist for Best Exchange.

Hosted by CoinDesk, the Money Reimagined Summit at Consensus 2022 offers investors and business leaders the opportunity to explore the financial, political, social, and environmental implications of a coming transformation in currencies and finance. This full-day Summit is designed for investors, financial advisors, policymakers, and impact entrepreneurs who are interested in ESG, CBDCs, and the future of investing.

To register for the CEX.IO-hosted workshop on Thursday, June 9, please visit this link.

