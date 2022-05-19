Prebiotic Ingredients Market to Reach USD 18 Billion by 2032 At 10.5% CAGR: Research Report by Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prebiotic ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 Bn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of USD 18 Bn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 10.5% for 2022-32.



Furthermore, growing awareness about the benefits of prebiotic ingredients in maintaining a healthy digestive system and supporting healthy metabolism will continue to drive growth of the prebiotic ingredients market, opines FMI.

“Prebiotic ingredients are natural, food compound ingredients that induce the activity or growth of favorable micro-organisms such as fungi or bacteria. Prebiotic fiber of the predominant type may vary according to the food. The food source such as unrefined barley, whole grain cereals, raw oats, and yacon are classified as prebiotic fiber sources. One of the biggest advantages of prebiotic ingredients is they are unaffected either by long term storage or by temperature and are highly stable. Prebiotic ingredients are resistant to the body’s gastric acid and enzymes, which are not digested, absorbed or destroyed as they travel through the digestive system. Prebiotic ingredients can be added to every type of supplement, drink, and food without compromising their efficiency,” says FMI.

Manufacturers Emphasize on Building Consumer Trust through Transparency in Production

New techniques have supplied customers with access to smart labels that allow them to monitor the product’s journey. Consumers are now requesting food businesses to improve transparency of their products, moving beyond their profile, ingredients and dietary concentration.

Consumers are demanding to know product origins-from how and where the components are derived when the end product was manufactured.

Trust and transparency have become significant difficulties in the food and beverage sector, as there are no rigid laws and rules on clear branding established by authorities. Companies began to use clear branding as a glittering generality for advertising and marketing reasons and used it to market their products as completely pure products.

Cleaner procedures are crucial for companies to sell transparency in their food products without marginalizing market demand.

Favourable Government Policies Support the Benefits of Prebiotic Foods

Support from health organizations and governments is one of the key reasons for the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. The major concern of consumers is the safety and health-benefitting properties of food products they purchase.

Certifications and government approvals for food products become a primary concern for consumers, and this is becoming necessary for manufacturers in the food and beverage industry to use appropriate ingredients to gain trust of the consumers.

The support of the government for the use of prebiotic ingredients in various end-use industries is estimated to drive the prebiotic ingredients. Prebiotic ingredients are commonly used as a natural sweetener in various food applications, and the support from government and health organization is one of the main reason for growth of prebiotic ingredients market.

Market Segments Covered In Prebiotic Ingredients Industry Analysis

By Ingredients:

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Mannan- oligosaccharide

Galacto- oligosaccharide

Inulin

Other Ingredients





By Application:

Clinical Nutrition

Dietary Ingredients

Functional Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Breakfast Cereal

Meat Products

Animal Nutrition

Pet Food





By Source:

Vegetables

Cereals

Roots

Other Sources

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.1.1. China

2.1.1.2. US

2.1.1.3. India

2.1.1.4. Euro Zone

2.1.1.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.1.6. Rest of the World

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.2.1. China

2.1.2.2. US

2.1.2.3. India

2.1.2.4. Euro Zone

2.1.2.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.2.6. Rest of the World

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.1.3.1. China

2.1.3.2. US

2.1.3.3. India

2.1.3.4. Euro Zone

2.1.3.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.3.6. Rest of the World

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.3. Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Background

3.1. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Production Outlook

3.2. Positive Impact: Consumption of Functional Food

3.3. Application Opportunities of Prebiotic Ingredients

3.4. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

3.5. Macro-Economic Factors

3.6. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.7. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.8.2. Demand Side drivers

3.8.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.8.4. Restraints

3.8.5. Opportunity

3.8.6. Trends

4. Key Regulations

4.1. FDA Regulations

4.2. EU Regulations

4.3. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

4.4. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.5. Import/Export Policies

TOC Continue…

