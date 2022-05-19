CommAgility Introduces High-Performance 5G Small Cell Reference Platform

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that its CommAgility brand has introduced a new four-channel small cell platform for high-performance 5G applications, such as industrial private networks, cloud applications, and video streaming. The SC-RF4-5Gn78 is a standalone 5G small cell gNodeB platform for indoor applications, as a complete baseband and RF small cell solution. The platform includes four high-quality, flexible RF channels, each offering up to 100 MHz bandwidth, enabling 4x4 MIMO downlink operation and delivering gigabit throughput, fulfilling the promises of high data rate 5G.The platform combines CommAgility’s industry-leading SmallCellPHY-5G and SmallCellSTACK-5G software along with its baseband and RF hardware based on NXP’s Layerscape® and Layerscape Access SoCs. The solution is pre-integrated and tested to reduce development risk and effort, and optionally includes closed-loop digital pre-distortion support for optimal RF performance.



“With the SC-RF4-5Gn78, our customers can benefit from the proven CommAgility 5G platform, while also achieving high data rates from the platform’s four 100 MHz RF channels,“ said Alfred Rodriguez, SVP and General Manager at CommAgility. “We believe our solutions provide significant value to system integrators working on complex and specialized 5G applications. Off the shelf, small cell equipment from Tier 1 suppliers do not have the flexibility to support complex tasks. CommAgility’s hardware, software, and engineering expertise provides customized solutions for the most demanding and intricate 5G deployments.”

The reference platform can be licensed for customer modification to specific needs, or CommAgility can make such modifications. CommAgility can also customize its 5G software to the specific needs of each project, which simplifies development, cuts time to market, and reduces risk. With the full software stack developed in-house, CommAgility can adapt the platform for customer-selected 3GPP Release 16 and 17 features.

The SC-RF4-5Gn78 is based on NXP’s Layerscape and Layerscape Access processors, and combines 16 Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores with NXP VSPA DSP cores, security, and wireless accelerators. As a collaboration partner with NXP for its Layerscape Access processors, CommAgility can provide class-leading services and excellent support to others developing and deploying 5G products using the NXP platform.

CommAgility’s comprehensive software portfolio for 5G New Radio (NR) development includes pre-ported and validated physical layer (PHY) and Stack software, a 5G core, and PHY reference chains. This simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks, with the software’s flexible architecture making integration easier with hardware accelerators and libraries. Versions are available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. As well as the SC-RF4-5Gn78, CommAgility also offers the SC-RF2-5Gn78, a two-channel version, and the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated reference design.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group enables the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

