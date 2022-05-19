AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

OCALA, Fla., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D., Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, FL and virtually.



In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be available on the Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immune-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used as a monotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in 2022. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and is currently being evaluated for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 Long Hauler.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

