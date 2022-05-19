ReliaQuest Names Mike McPherson as Senior Vice President of Security Operations and Regina Marrow as Chief Information Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced the appointment of two key members to the company’s executive team. Mike McPherson was named as senior vice president of security operations to lead ReliaQuest’s global security operations team. Regina Marrow joined the company as its chief information officer responsible for ReliaQuest’s global internal systems, digital transformation, infrastructure and technology initiatives. McPherson will report to Brian Murphy, founder and CEO, and Marrow will report to Greg Farrell, CFO.



“ReliaQuest partners with its global customer base to deliver outcomes not seen in cyber security prior to our GreyMatter security operations platform; we continue to look for ways to add the very best talent to ensure we are doing all we can to make security possible for our customers,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO at ReliaQuest. “Regina and Mike bring deep subject matter expertise and knowledge to ReliaQuest fueling our long-term growth and focus on customer outcomes.”

McPherson most recently served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa Field Office at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In this role, he led the field office’s 600-person workforce for all cyber, national security, and criminal investigations across Central Florida. McPherson has more than 20 years of experience, which includes serving as the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division chief of operations for the domestic and international terrorism program. At the FBI, he developed strategies, aligned resources, and lead operations to combat terrorists’ use of the internet both as a weapon and a means of communication through encryption and obfuscation. McPherson is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy and served on active duty for 10 years before joining the FBI.

"It's an exciting time to join ReliaQuest, as the company is uniquely positioned to transform the XDR market," said McPherson. “I look forward to leveraging ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter platform with our subject matter experts to protect our customers and mitigate threats.”

Prior to ReliaQuest, Marrow was the managing director for advisory services at Ernst & Young, LLP and held technology transformation and executive roles at Accenture. Previously, she served as the executive director over IT for the North American operating unit for Gerdau, a multi-billion dollar steel manufacturer. Marrow earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Central Florida and is a recognized Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). She also has certifications in Change Management and Risk Management and is involved with the local Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay.

"ReliaQuest is rapidly growing, and that means the needs of the business, and how we support our employees, customers, and partners will continue to evolve,” said Marrow. “The stakes could not be higher in cybersecurity, and my goal is to help transform our IT systems to help our global teams become more efficient so they can be laser-focused on driving organizational success.”

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest, the force multiplier of security operations, increases visibility, reduces complexity, and manages risk with its cloud native security operations platform, GreyMatter. ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter is built on an XDR architecture and delivered as a service anywhere in the world, anytime of the day, by bringing together telemetry from tools and applications across cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures.

Hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations trust ReliaQuest to operationalize security investments, ensuring teams focus on the right problems while closing visibility and capability gaps to proactively manage risk and accelerate initiatives for the business. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .