Global Hypersonic Technology Market Research Report 2021-2030: Increase in Developments Regarding the Deployment of Hypersonic Technologies Across the World

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Technology Market by Launch Mode, End User and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report outlines details about major launch modes of hypersonic technology, which include air launched, surface launched, and subsea launched.

A hypersonic vehicle is a vehicle that travels at least 4 times faster than speed-of-sound or greater than Mach 4. A hypersonic vehicle can be an airplane, missile, or spacecraft. Some hypersonic vehicles have a special type of jet engine called supersonic combustion ramjet or scramjet to fly through the atmosphere. Sometimes, a hypersonic plane uses a rocket engine.



For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global hypersonic technology market on the basis of launch mode, end-user, type, and region.

In addition, the study provides information about various hypersonic technology end-users such as military, air force, navy, and space. Furthermore, the types covered in the study include hypersonic glide vehicle, hypersonic cruise missile, and hypersonic spaceplanes.



Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of hypersonic technology across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing the government regulations & policies.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents analytical depiction of the global hypersonic technology market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall hypersonic technology market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global hypersonic technology market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current hypersonic technology market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Players

BAE Systems plc

Dynetics, Inc.

Hermeus Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Reaction Engines

The Boeing Company

Velontra

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in number of territorial conflicts throughout the world

3.5.1.2. Increase in developments regarding the deployment of hypersonic technologies across the world

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Testing challenges of hypersonic technologies

3.5.2.2. Materials development challenges

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advancements in scramjet technology for hypersonic missiles

3.5.3.2. Rise in defense spending globally

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the hypersonic technology industry



CHAPTER 4: HYPERSONIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY LAUNCH MODE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Air launched

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Surface launched

4.4. Subsea launched



CHAPTER 5: HYPERSONIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Military

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Air force

5.4. Navy

5.5. Space



CHAPTER 6: HYPERSONIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hypersonic glide vehicle

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Hypersonic cruise missile

6.4. Hypersonic spaceplanes



CHAPTER 7: HYPERSONIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Launch mode

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by End-user

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Company overview

8.2. Company snapshot

8.3. Operating business segments

8.4. Product portfolio

8.5. Business performance

8.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h84g42