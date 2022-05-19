New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skin Grafting System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Type, Wound Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279465/?utm_source=GNW

The skin grafting system market growth is attributed to the increasing cases of burn injuries, rising prevalence of skin cancer and diabetes, and the growing variety of skin graft sources for the grafting system. However, the cost of skin grafting procedures hampers the skin grafting system market growth.



The primary application areas of skin grafts are for burns and skin infections.There has been a rise in the number of deaths caused due to burns.



According to the American Burn Association, in 2016, in the US, there were 3,390 civilian deaths due to fire, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fires, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fires, 355 from vehicle fires, and 85 from outside and unclassified fire other than structure or vehicle fire.The statistics included over 14,650 injuries.



Statistics have shown that there were 58,520 injuries among firefighters of the US on duty between 2011 and 2018.The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimated that 1,388,500 fires took place in 2020, which caused 3,500 civilian deaths and 15,200 injuries.



The NFPA found that while the number of fire-related deaths declined by 46% since 1980, there was an increase of 23% from the record low number of deaths in 2012, which stood at 2,855 to the present figure. The NFPA findings also concluded that one-and two-family home fire accounted for 63.7% of civilian casualties and 56.6% injuries, followed by apartment fires which stood at 19.1% of injuries in 2020.



Similarly, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics published in 2018, more than 180,000 deaths occurred globally due to burns.Most burns are reported from low or medium-income countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.



For instance, the WHO estimates that one million people in India are burnt moderately or severely every year.Similarly, in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan, 17% of burns in children lead to temporary disabilities while 18% have a permanent disability.



With the rise in the number of burn injuries, the demand for skin grafts to replace the damaged skin patch increased in recent years.As per the National Burn Repository (NBR) statistics, in 2016, around 486,000 burn injuries received medical treatment.



Over 60% of the hospitalizations related to burn injuries were admitted to 128 burn centers. Also, the cost of treatment increased worldwide. For instance, in 2017, the National Health Services (NHS), UK, treated ~15,000 patients with burn injuries, and the cost of treatment was over US$ 24.94 million (i.e., GBP 20 million). Similarly, in the US, every year, more than US$ 7.9 billion is spent on emergency room visits, and hospital burn cares.



Moreover, the increasing number of burn injuries is pushing healthcare systems to implement burn care programs and management services.Further, Saudi Arabia implemented a burn care program under which 17 burn care facilities are distributed across the country.



The organizations in the country are actively enforcing burn care treatment to enhance skin grafting.For instance, the Burn Unit and Plastic Surgery Department of Prince Sultan Military Medical City’s (PSMMC) burn care services include a skin grafting program and long-term rehabilitation.



Thus, the increasing number of injuries is contributing significantly to the growing demand for skin graft treatments, thereby increasing the market growth.



Based on product type, the skin grafting system market is segmented into dermatomes, wound debridement devices, skin graft mesher equipment and accessories, and others.The wound debridement devices segment held the largest market share in 2021, whereas the dermatomes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of the skin grafting system market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the skin grafting system market is bifurcated into autograft and allograft.The autograft segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, whereas the allograft segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period.



Based on wound type, the burns segment held the major share of the market.However, the surgical wounds segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the skin grafting system market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021. The same segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the skin grafting system market and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic created a public health and economic crisis in many countries across the world.The pandemic adversely affected a large percentage of the population in the first half of 2020.



Many regions saw a steep decline in healthcare services, as several elective medical procedures were postponed or canceled, which led to a reduction in footfall at hospitals, clinics, and similar healthcare facilities.A significant percentage of the skin grafting procedures were a part of these elective medical procedures, which were postponed or canceled.



Apart from burns, chronic wounds, and a few other wounds, skin grafting is not essential.Therefore, the demand for skin grafting in hospitals and other healthcare facilities fell significantly, which declined the need for consumables and instruments, as well as newer devices and systems.



The product development and innovation among market players were also delayed with most medical device companies concentrating on the development of products related to combating the pandemic and other essential medical solutions. Also, global disruption of the supply chains led to an incomplete meeting of demands in various regions, with the supply being affected by delayed production processes, raw material shortage, and affected distribution channels. As the pandemic moved on, the rollout of vaccinations and various social measures to prevent the spread eased the regulations around elective surgeries, leading to a growth in the skin grafting systems market.



Various organic and inorganic developments have been adopted by companies in the skin grafting system market.Organic strategies adopted by the market players consist of product launches and product approvals, whereas inorganic growth strategies are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.



These growth strategies allow the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, contributing to the overall progress of the market. Additionally, growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, help the skin grafting system market players strengthen their clientele and expand their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments made by key market players are mentioned below:



In May 2021, Exsurco Medical announced the launch of a mobile app for training and learning management systems to support its Amalgatome SD device for treating burn and trauma patients. The app contains a user guide, how-to-videos, a troubleshooting guide, and frequently asked questions to educate healthcare professionals.



In July 2021, CEECAT Capital acquired a majority stake in Aygun Surgical Instruments. The strategic investment is expected to aid the growth of Aygun in West Europe and strengthen the company’s position in 5 continents.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the skin grafting system market are information bulletins, statistics, and press releases from International Diabetes Federation (IDF), World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

