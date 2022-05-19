Xevant Adds Chief Technology Officer and Chief People Officer to Its Executive Team

LEHI, Utah, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefit organizations, announces the recent additions of Scott Sorensen, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Jeff Weber, Chief People Officer (CPO) to its executive leadership team.







Scott Sorensen is an expert business leader with extensive experience scaling technology organizations. His experience includes technology leadership roles at Cedar Health Payment Solutions, Human Longevity, Inc., and 16 years at Ancestry.com where he served as Chief Technology Officer and played an integral role in scaling the Ancestry family history business that hosts billions of historical records and serves millions of customers. He also led Ancestry’s technology organization as it transformed the business to include a world class consumer genomics product line.

As CTO at Xevant, Scott ensures that the company’s technology resources are aligned with its organizational goals. He oversees functions relative to data, analytics, software development, security & compliance, and product management.

Jeff Weber has extensive experience building positive organizational cultures that support high performance, transparency, learning, and growth. He has implemented comprehensive talent strategies including acquisition, engagement, and recognition programs. Prior to Xevant, Weber was the Executive Vice President of People and Places at Instructure, a provider of the Canvas and Bridge learning management platforms focused on transforming online learning and employee development. He also led the growth of the people function for Ancestry.com. Weber holds an MBA with an emphasis in Organizational Behavior from Brigham Young University.

In his new role of CPO at Xevant, Jeff focuses on people operations and the employee experience. He manages strategies and processes related to building and retaining an exceptional team of professionals while ensuring that the company’s values are reinforced with every initiative.

Brandon Newman, Xevant CEO and Founder, said, “It’s an honor to have Scott and Jeff join the Xevant team. We are committed to hiring the best and brightest experts to lead the way as we provide world class technology and solutions for the healthcare system, and they are certainly up for the challenge.”

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Consultants, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that once took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. For more information about how Xevant helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results visit www.xevant.com . You can also follow Xevant on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Kayley Green Marketing Specialist 615.464.8674 Kayley.green@xevant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e711d23-c03e-43ef-8322-1421cb701888