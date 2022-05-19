Upwork to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown, Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCombs, and VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Software Conference (investor meetings only)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Participants: Jeff McCombs and Evan Barbosa

BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference (investor meetings and fireside chat)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Fireside Chat: 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET

Participants: Hayden Brown, Jeff McCombs, and Evan Barbosa

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com . Please contact the financial institutions hosting the conferences for additional details. During the course of these events, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .