IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Chase Edgelow, Co-Founder and CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF), Canada’s renewable natural gas infrastructure platform.

Throughout the interview, Edgelow discussed EverGen’s business model and operating markets.

“We are a renewable natural gas energy company. We’re a developer, owner and operator of projects that take organic waste and convert that organic waste into renewable energy in the form of renewable natural gas (RNG),” Edgelow said. “There are a number of Canadian utilities that are hungry for renewable content… In British Columbia, where we’re headquartered, FortisBC is leading the charge with that. They offer 20-year contracted offtakes to companies like ours to supply them with green energy, which provides a certainty for our business. Our business is then going out and building facilities that will take organic waste and convert it into RNG.”

“We’re a young company, but we’re establishing ourselves very quickly as one of the leaders in the space – especially in Canada,” he continued. “We’re solving the problem of organic waste and what municipalities and commercial organizations are doing with it. There’s no better alternative than to use that waste as a source of renewable or sustainable energy. That was a labor of love for all of us. My co-founder, Mischa Zajtmann, and our entire operating team have done just a tremendous job compiling assets and a real strategic pipeline of growth for our company. We’re really excited about replicating the success that we’ve had in British Columbia across Canada with a very similar model.”

Edgelow then discussed his background leading up to co-founding EverGen in 2020.

“I come from an infrastructure background. I spent just over a decade at Macquarie Group, one of the largest infrastructure asset managers… There, I had an emphasis on finding assets that we could acquire or companies we could partner with where there was long-term contracted cash flow. In this environment, that stability of earnings is something that is highly sought-after,” Edgelow added. “[My co-founder and I] really wanted to find an opportunity to replicate some of that success in our own business, so we came up with EverGen. The business model is very similar to some of the large independent power producers in Canada that have portfolios of wind and solar projects. They’re de-risked and some of the largest companies in Canada today, and we’re trying to do the same thing on the gas side.”

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future, starting on the West Coast. EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on British Columbia, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evergeninfra.com

