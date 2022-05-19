Bill Bahls Joins TAB Bank as Vice President, Business Development for the Northeastern United States

OGDEN, Utah, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank today announced the addition of Bills Bahls to its business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer for the Northeastern United States. In this role, Bahls will operate from Philadelphia, with responsibility for sourcing new business opportunities throughout the Northeast by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial businesses with annual revenues ranging from $2 million to $150 million.

Bahls started his career in the equipment leasing industry and moved into the Asset-Based Lending/Factoring arena for small to mid-size businesses. Prior to joining TAB Bank, Bill had positions with Presidential Financial, Keltic Financial, and Sterling National Bank.

Bahls is an active member and past President of the New Jersey (SFNET) as well as a member of the Philadelphia (SFNET) Secured Finance Network, (TMA) Turnaround Management Association, (RMA) Risk Management Association, (NYIC) New York Institute of Credit, (CCC) Commercial Credit Club, and the (CFL) Commercial Finance League.

“Bill’s wealth of experience makes him an ideal addition to our business development team,” said Justin Hatch, Senior Vice President of TAB Bank’s Eastern Region. “His significant background in the business funding space as well as his vast network of contacts will bring strong value to our continuing ability to provide working capital solutions for the Northeast region he serves.”

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.



