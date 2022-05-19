Vic.ai Names Aditi Charnoubi as Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vic.ai, the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for autonomous accounting and real-time insights, today announced the appointment of seasoned enterprise technology executive Aditi Charnoubi as Chief Growth Officer. Recognized for incubating and scaling emerging technology platforms, bolstering sales and strategic partnerships, and building verticals for enterprise and public sectors globally, Charnoubi will work alongside Vic.ai CEO Alexander Hagerup to drive strategic growth for the finance-focused AI software company.



In her role, Charnoubi will drive Vic.ai’s strategic product and sales development initiatives as well as spearhead the company’s efforts to expand its global partnerships. As part of this effort, Charnoubi will focus on growing Vic.ai’s channel partner network across verticals and geographies, as well as strengthening its existing partnerships.

“Vic.ai offers a crystal-clear value proposition for our partners, with a one-of-a-kind solution combined with our hands-on onboarding experience, unmatched speed to market, and substantial reseller margin,” said Charnoubi. “Our innovative, AI-based offering enables intelligent decision-making and optimization in real-time for thousands of enterprises and accounting firms. I look forward to building upon Vic.ai’s existing relationships with our valued partners and capturing strategic growth in new areas.”

Charnoubi joins Vic.ai from Automation Anywhere, where she led the company’s Cognitive platform (IQ bot) and Cognitive Sales & Strategic Partnerships, building a go-to-market strategy and operationalizing programs for accelerated adoption of next-generation technologies. Earlier in her career, she also held positions at Accenture and IBM, where she built a vast experience creating multi-technology partnership constructs, and deep technical knowledge in intelligent automation, machine learning, and data analytics.

“I look forward to working alongside Aditi to strengthen our partner-first approach and ensure our customers continue to access state-of-the-art technology that enhances financial agility, improves productivity, and helps them exceed growth and bottom-line goals,” said Hagerup. “Her understanding of the finance market, proven experience in partnership growth, and passion for AI and automation will be an asset for our customers and partners. I’m thrilled to bring her aboard to help take Vic.ai’s partnership ecosystem to new heights and drive customer value.”

Vic.ai works with solution and technology partners to integrate the Vic.ai platform into their offerings, customize solutions for their customers, and offer additional services that maximize growth and profit potential. Solution partners are trained on the Vic.ai platform to provide superior customer support. Partners also receive dedicated sales support, joint marketing opportunities, training and certification, and inclusion in Vic.ai’s partner directory. Through seamless integrations with key cloud and ERP platforms, and enterprise finance and accounting software, Vic.ai enables faster deployment, improved data sharing, and optimal performance of Vic.ai’s AI-fueled autonomous technology. These strategic technology partnerships can also provide platform integration support directly to customers – resulting in faster time-to-value and improved ROI.

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is pioneering the use of autonomy and intelligence to digitally transform accounting and finance processes to improve productivity, decision-making, and spend control. Vic.ai’s key autonomy product addresses the most manual and inefficient task in accounting – invoice processing – to improve its speed and scalability, and ultimately enable customers to reinvent their accounts payable operations to improve financial control. By processing more than half a billion invoices with up to 99 percent accuracy, Vic.ai has helped 10,000+ customers achieve $200 million in cost savings and six million hours in time savings. Vic.ai is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.vic.ai/ .

