SPYR Inc. (SPYR) Capturing Share in Booming IoT Market

SPYR Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) is a technology company that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., is capturing share in the booming IoT market. Applied MagiX develops and resells in demand products that are compatible with the Apple(R) ecosystem, predominately in the smart-home and connected-car markets. In an ever-digitized world, these markets are experiencing robust expansion and are forecast to reach $138.9 billion by 2026 (MarketsAndMarkets) and $191.83 billion in 2028 (Fortune Business Insights), respectively.

With an initial focus on Apple products, Applied MagiX has targeted what is arguably the world’s most affluent and brand-loyal demographic of consumers in the world. User commitment to not stray from the ecosystem has been well earned by Apple with the reliability and interoperability of its products, which reduces churn and saves on user-acquisition costs. Well-received products being offered today include MagixDrive (an adapter enabling wireless CarPlay), MagixCharge Dual USB-C charger, Onvis C3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera, and Onvis C1 Security Alarm and Environment Sensor.

About SPYR Inc.

SPYR is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple(R) ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and smart-technology products.

